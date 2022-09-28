Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Vampire Academy.The Vampire Academy universe has expanded recently with the release of a new series on Peacock. In this world, Moroi, Dhampirs, and Strigoi all exist within a society parallel to humans that is grounded in elemental magic. It focuses on two best friends — Rose (Sisi Stringer), a Dhampir Guardian, and Lissa (Daniela Nieves), a Moroi Royal. Together they fight to keep the other safe in their dangerous dominion, bound by strict laws and customs that seem hellbent on interfering with their lives. Encountering corrupt leaders, unknown magic, and forbidden love, their lives make for some highly addictive entertainment.

The franchise previously attempted a film adaptation back in 2014, however, the second installment of the series was canceled leaving the dust to settle on the lives of Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir. Now it has new life, so whether you're an old fan of the series or a newcomer, we’re here to explain some key differences between Moroi, Dhampirs, and Strigoi for anyone needing some clarity.

The Moroi

The Moroi are born vampires, imbued with the magic to have power over the elements. They rely on “feeders” who seemingly volunteer to give blood and whilst the sun does not kill Moroi, it irritates them leading to a flipped schedule with their day beginning at sunset. They are living beings who age and die and as the recent episode has confirmed, they are susceptible to their own set of diseases.

As Moroi mature, they are expected to develop an affinity for either Fire, Water, Earth, or Air, and they must complete a specialization ceremony or risk extreme consequences. So far, the series has shown that there is, however, a fifth element — Spirit — and Lissa and Sonya Karp (Jonetta Kaiser) both secretly wield it. Those with Spirit are shown to be able to compel others with their “golden threaded tongue,” but it is so far unclear if the gift extends to the Dhampir or Strigoi. They can also heal and restore life but to do so they are overwhelmed by darkness — a heavy toll to pay. The gift of Spirit is almost unheard of in the dominion and presents as a Moroi without a specialty, therefore subject to stigma. Moroi mostly uses their magic defensively or as a party trick, only recently have viewers seen Christian (Andre Dae Kim) use his gifts to attack Strigoi.

The Moroi are separated not just by their gifts but also by royal status. There are 12 Royal families, each with an elected member of council to represent them and all of those in the dominion underneath a Queen or King. Class divide permeates through all aspects of their world with a tension between Royal families, Royals and non-Royals, and the Moroi race above all others. A flash of a Moroi's eyes is the key that allows some entry into a life of luxury and others brushed aside to look on in envy. All the Moroi, however, rely on the Dhampir to protect them from their number one threat: the Strigoi.

The Dhampir

The Dhampir are half-human, half-vampires who are born to protect the Moroi. This race does not have elemental magic but does have enhanced strength and senses making them the strongest protection against the Strigoi. Unlike the Moroi, they can survive without blood and can freely enjoy the sunshine. Dhampir are only able to be born from the union of a Moroi and Dhampir and their numbers have begun to dwindle over the years due to the constant threat of Strigoi. When it comes to parenting, most Guardians spend very little time with either parent as they are dropped on the steps of St. Vladimir’s very young to train. Students are ranked and constantly tested to weed out any weaknesses that might prevent them from being able to protect against Strigoi. Tattoos are earned and shown proudly on the back of Guardians' necks, representing their kills and battles.

However, despite being the main force that stands between Strigoi and their prey, the Moroi consider the Dhampir as second-class citizens even as their survival hinges on them. The Dhampir are completely at the mercy of the Moroi and its government, with one wrong move seeing them stripped of everything they hold dear. Having little control over their life path, Dhampir are ultimately given three choices in life. The first is to be a Guardian. The second is to be sent to the communes, where they are expected to become “breeders” in an effort to restore their dwindling numbers. With more and more Strigoi attacks, the Queen (Pik-Sen Lim) instructs her people to "breed" to save their race. The third choice is considered the worst of all. Given the offensive term "blood whore," these Dhampirs allow the Moroi to feed from them, an act considered incredibly degrading in their world.

The Strigoi

The Strigoi are the type of vampires that one would expect from an old horror classic. They are considered undead, ravenous, monsters who can’t go out in the sun and must be killed with a silver stake. They are more advanced in terms of base senses with enhanced night vision and the ability to unhinge their jaws for better damage. They are fast, strong, and brutal but harness no elemental magic. Pale with red eyes, these vampires are made, not born, and anyone can be turned into one.

Unlike the other races, there are three ways the Moroi can become Strigoi. The first is by a Strigoi feeding Moroi its blood. The second is if a Moroi accidentally kills whilst feeding, their soul is considered payment for what they have done. The third is considered the ultimate sin — to willingly choose to kill in order to turn. Previously, from hundreds of years of analysis, the Strigoi were thought to be without conscience and incapable of controlling their behaviors. This aided the dominion’s defenses against them; however, the Strigoi now seem to be evolving, displaying the capacity to not only coordinate attacks but also reach out to their former loved ones, as shown with Christian Ozera’s parents. This new development has left the Moroi more vulnerable than ever, desperate to protect themselves no matter the cost to others. As the season progresses and with no guarantee that showrunners will stay loyal to the books, viewers will have to wait to see just how far they’ll go.

Vampire Academy premieres new episodes weekly every Thursday on Peacock.