Peacock has canceled popular aoung adult drama series Vampire Academy after just one season. The news comes after the NBCU streamer also canceled another young adult mystery series, One of Us is Lying.

According to a recent Deadline report, the decision to cancel the programs came after Peacock executives stated the show did not fulfil the requisite audience requirements to warrant further seasons. However, the executives did state they were happy with the creativity behind the show, with Universal currently seeking another home for the fantasy series to continue.

Vampire Academy is based on the fantasy novel series by Richelle Mead and is helmed by Julie Plec and Margeurite MacIntyre (as writer). The series, which premiered on September 15, 2022, focuses on two young vampires from different societal classes, Dhampir (half-breed vampire) Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and her best friend and future ward, Moroi princess Vasilisa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) as they navigate high school and outside threats. The series also stars Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov), André Dae Kim (Christian Ozera), J. August Richards (Victor Dashkov), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Tatiana Vogel), Mia Mckenna-Bruce (Mia Karp), Rhian Blundell (Meredith Beckham), Jonetta Kaiser (Sonya Karp), and Andrew Liner (Mason Ashford). Plec will continue working with Peacock, with a mystery drama series, Freeman, currently in the works.

The change also comes as Peacock moves into its next phase of development, with the recent launch of several new shows. This month, the streamer released comedy-drama Best Man: The Final Chapters, case-of-the-week mystery series Poker Face, and documentary-comedy Paul T. Goldman. A new horror-thriller from writers Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone) and James Wan (The Conjuring) based on Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger has been ordered, as well as two other series, Based on a True Story and Mrs Davis.

The news was announced at the same time they canceled another popular show, One of Us is Lying. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, One of Us is Lying tells the story of four teenagers embroiled in the murder of a peer. The series premiered in October 2021, marking the show as the first Peacock pilot to continue into a series, with a second season airing in October 2022. The series stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jack), Simon (Mark McKenna) , Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Jessica McLeod (Janae).

Vampire Academy is currently streaming on Peacock. Check out the official trailer for the vampire series below: