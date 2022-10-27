Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Vampire Academy.Peacock’s adaptation of Vampire Academy from Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre has taken a very different route than the books by Richelle Mead. Starring Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves as Rose Hathaway and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir, respectively, the teenage friends have had their entire world shaken after the death of Lissa’s family.

Lissa has struggled with learning to use her unknown spirit magic, which takes a terrible toll as we’ve seen from Sonya Karp (Jonetta Kaiser) and her willingly turning Strigoi to escape the darkness. Rose, on the other hand, has been faced with the terrible truth about how the Moroi treat Dhampirs, especially as the threat of Strigoi attacks grows. This has caused her to contemplate whether she wants to go forward with the life she’s always planned, and whether being a Guardian is the right choice for her. Unfortunately, the season finale makes things nearly impossible for the duo moving forward, so let’s break it down.

The Attack

With Strigoi invading the city and killing dozens, everyone is in a panic. The already outnumbered Guardians are attempting to make arrangements to save people, but there’s little they can do until the sun rises and they have time to develop a plan of attack and retreat. After being jailed for treason and locked in the dungeon whilst covering for Rose, Dimitri (Kieron Moore) is set free to assist in the attack by a wounded Alberta (Jennifer Kirby). Meanwhile, Rose and Mason (Andrew Liner) are driving away from the Dominion to enact their plans of going AWOL, completely unaware of the ongoing Strigoi attack. But, once Mason reveals that Dimitri had been taken into custody, his fear comes true: Rose demands they go back, just like Dimitri told him that she would.

Back in the city, Lissa is hidden with the Queen, as the two discuss Lissa’s future as the next monarch and the evacuation plans for the city that the Queen has never dreamed would be necessary to enact. However, after getting her strength up from a Feeder, the Queen discovers she’s been poisoned as the Feeder drops dead in her chambers, rapidly speeding up Lissa’s ascension to the throne. As Lissa and Christian (André Dae Kim) completed the ritual earlier in the season, the two are officially married in the eyes of the church, so Lissa has the necessary quorum to be ruler.

Once day breaks, the Strigoi are forced to hide in the darkened buildings and alleys in the city, giving everyone a chance to escape… Well, not everyone, exactly. Mia (Mia McKenna-Bruce) and Christian discover that the vans they’re using to transport Moroi out of the city are leaving everyone behind except for royals, which truthfully isn’t that surprising considering the state of the vampire world. However, that leaves many defenseless people in the city, leaving Dimitri and Rose to figure out a plan to save the most lives possible. With Meredith (Rhian Blundell) and Mason’s help, Rose and Dimitri scout a secret tunnel that Meredith tells them about, which is used by the Alchemists — humans that clean up the mess left by vampires and keep their existence a secret. As they make their way into the tunnel to clear it of Strigoi so they can transport Moroi through, they discuss their feelings for one another and everything that they’ve noticed since they met, stopping only to kill Strigoi. But, at the end of the tunnel, they’re ambushed and outnumbered as Dimitri is confessing his love for Rose, and the Strigoi briefly get the upper hand. Dimitri is bitten and unable to fight, leaving Rose to defend them. She puts up a valiant effort but is overwhelmed until her mother arrives, and they fight together.

With Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) distracted and enacting her devious plans, Andre is left alone with Christian’s Strigoi mother checking in on him occasionally. While alone, he breaks free of his chains, using his fire magic to burn the planks over the window that keep him trapped. With a hood to disguise himself, Andre flees, left to figure out the safest thing for him to do: Find Lissa. With the Queen dead, Lissa is roaming the city looking for a way to escape when she comes across an injured Mia, whose leg has been hurt after being knocked down and trampled by frightened citizens. Together, they find Jesse Zeklos (Joseph Ollman) leaving in his luxury vehicle and get in as Jesse leaves his father to die in a Strigoi attack. But, on their way out, Lissa sees the injured and cannot fight her compassion and need to heal others, so she begins to use her magic to help everyone she can. Once Lissa is drained from her spirit use, she takes a moment to heal Mia when Andre shows up. At first, Lissa believes this to be the vision of her brother that she has seen throughout the season whenever using her magic, but Mia's reaction proves to Lissa that he’s alive. So, the Dragomir siblings share a long-awaited and tearful reunion, as Andre tells Lissa that Tatiana is not who she claims to be. Before he can share more, he’s attacked by Christian’s mother, who drains him of blood and feeds him with her own, completing the process of forcefully turning someone into a Strigoi vampire. This causes Rose, on her way back to the city, to scream out, as she watches the entire attack from Lissa’s eyes.

As the others are busy, Christian is searching for a way to make things right, feeling incredibly guilty because of his parents’ involvement in the attack on the city. Once he learns that one of the stakes is missing and the wards cannot be raised, he seeks out the Monks to find a way to assist, where he learns that they have been unable to make new stakes since St. Vladimir was alive. However, learned as he is about spirit magic, Christian understands that they’ve been attempting to do so the wrong way. Using St. Vladimir’s blood isn’t what he meant when he wrote about imbuing them, he instead meant that they are blessed with spirit magic on top of the other four elements. Christian seeks out a weakened Lissa and tasks her with enchanting the stake, but she’s too drained of energy until she allows Rose and their bond to assist her. Thus, during one final battle with Strigoi, which leaves Mason near death and needing surgery, Christian puts the stake back in place and raises the wards. They’re all safe… for now.

The Aftermath

The attack on the Dominion goes exactly as Tatiana had planned, as the question of who exactly she is hangs in the air. How did she get the upper hand in a fight with Strigoi? Tatiana worked to poison the Queen, took out members of the council in a Strigoi attack after holding up the Guardians protecting them (from which she heard no complaints, meaning they were in on her plan), and the remaining members of the council appointed her as Queen. Everything worked out in her favor, but this is only the beginning of her plan. The next step? Publicly naming Lissa as a person of interest in the late Queen’s assassination, thus putting a target on the head of the rightful heir to the throne and leaving Lissa nowhere to go. With support from those closest to her, Rose and Lissa leave town and go on the run (reminiscent of where we find the characters at the beginning of the books), but not before both confess their love for their respective love interests, who remain behind to work to clear Lissa’s name, take down Tatiana, and make things right.

Though Victor (J. August Richards) remained safe in the church for the duration of the attack, he is then confronted by Sonya, who unlocks her jaw and goes in for an attack. What becomes of them? That remains unclear. Another interesting development in the finale is Jesse confiding in Silver (Louisa Connelly-Burnham) about the real reason his father takes such issue with him. Apparently, Jesse occasionally goes into the human world and nearly drains an unsuspecting human of blood, leaving them alive but on the brink of death. Silver then talks about how the Moroi are too repressed and love to make everyone else be just as repressed as them, assuring Jesse that he’s not the one in the wrong, giving off some serious Strigoi-lover vibes. Then, finally, the episode ends with Andre awakened as a Strigoi, a picturesque return to where the series began — and Tatiana’s first crime — in many ways. One thing is for sure: The series will be incredibly different if it returns for another season.

