Whoa! That was packed episode of Vampire Academy, and one that I actually… enjoyed? Usually, these recaps are just a chronological walkthrough, but that doesn’t seem like it's going to cut it here, so instead, let us break down the setup, new characters, new developments, and the potential trajectory for the entire season after this episode.

Episode 3, "Death Watch," begins with an attack on one of the other vampire provinces. We get confirmation of Sonya’s (Jonetta Kaiser) hypothesis from the previous episode that Strigoi are capable of working together, as the attack they mounted seemed to have been well orchestrated. The attack results in the death of countless Moroi and Dhampirs, and this sets into motion the rest of the episode.

Two new seemingly major characters make their debut in this episode. The first is Janine, a famous Dhampir Guardian and Rose’s (Sisi Stringer) mother. Janine (Lorna Brown) is a smart and talented, but extremely cynical Guardian. In a lot of ways her cynicism is what makes her so good in her role; she sees being a good Guardian as the only way for a Dhampir to survive in the world. We’ll get more into why specifically that is when we talk about some world developments we got this episode with regard to the Dhampir/Moroi split in society. She and Rose are constantly clashing heads, partly because Rose resents Janine for focusing on her guardian career and leaving Rose to grow up on her own, but also because Rose believes the world can be different and Janine just doesn’t see it that way.

The other potentially major character return this time around is Tatiana Vogel (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) — a royal from another province who has come to our current one in order to study religion under her aunt, the high priestess. It quickly becomes clear however that there’s more to her story and that she’s going to be an interesting character to watch. Tatiana claims to have been friends with Andre (Jason Diaz), and inserts herself with Lissa (Daniela Nieves) to discuss how the Moroi mourning ritual, known as the "Death Watch" for which the episode is named, is reserved for only royal Moroi to take part in. While Lissa calls out the problematic nature of such exclusionary rules, Tatiana encourages her to try to make a change now. Whether she’s the queen, leading the way for others is what a true queen ought to do. Tatiana herself seems very invested in ridding the world of its traditional rules in favor of a more progressive culture; she in fact opts not to attend the Death Watch and instead attends the Dhampir mourning ritual at a bar.

Moving onto the story and world developments, we get to see a lot more of the Dhampir-Moroi divide. The show gets a little Handmaid’s Tale-esque, as we learn that the "communes" (referenced mysteriously in earlier episodes) are where Dhampir women go when they aren’t fit to be Guardians. These communes act as a sort of slum with an important stipulation – the Dhampir women need to make themselves available to any Moroi man who wants to sleep with them, for the purpose of perpetuating the species (as a Moroi man mating with a Dhampir woman is the only way Dhampirs can be born). We also learn that apart from being in the commune or being a Guardian, Dhampir women also have one more option, but it’s the most looked down upon – to become a "blood-whore" (which is exactly what it sounds like, allowing Moroi men to bite them for money.) Even though Moroi and Dhampir are encouraged to reproduce for the purpose of perpetuating the species, they are not encouraged to be together. Dimitri (Kieron Moore) tells Rose the story of his best friend, who married a Dhampir woman, but people only "looked the other way" because he was affluent and well-liked. His friend was eventually killed in an attack and the widowed wife was sent with her child to a commune, where she now gets forced to mate with Moroi men.

Another major development arises in the plotline involving Rose and Lissa’s odd psychic connection, as Christian (André Dae Kim) uncovers that there seems to be a fifth element that no one has known about for centuries: Spirit. Christian believes that Lissa actually did specialize — not in one of the four elements everyone is aware of, but instead in Spirit. He also believes this to be the root of Lissa and Rose’s connection. On the subject of Christian, we also learn that his parents, the ones that chose to become Strigoi and then were killed, are apparently alive. They’re the ones who led the attack from the beginning of the episode, and the higher-ups in the community know this. As a result, Christian ends the short-lived relationship he had with Lissa in order to "protect her," because he's finding himself on the receiving end of a lot more suspicion.

Speaking of Lissa, near the end of the episode we’re hit with the twist that she is no longer eligible to run for queen. During the aforementioned attack, two of her distant cousins were killed, bringing the overall size of the Dragomir house down so low that, according to some ancient forgotten rule, Lissa does not have a "quorum" and therefore cannot even vote, let alone run. It is later revealed that the one who informed the royal council of this ancient rule and asked for it to be enforced was Tatiana, who seems to be making a grab for power with the intention of reforming the dominion with her power. Just to keep us on our toes, right as the episode ends, Victor collapses for some, so far, unexplained reason.

Overall, this episode really picked up the pace, the drama, and the intensity from previous installments. It finally feels like the world-building that they did in the earlier episodes is starting to pay off and allowing us to get to some fun and interesting storylines. With Episode 3, Vampire Academy has more clearly set up the revolution/reform angle they’d been hinting at since the beginning, as well as developed the idea that Strigoi might pose a more interesting threat than just mindless monsters, and driven along a lot of interesting relationships in the process.

Vampire Academy premieres new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.