Episode 7, "Beyond the Wards," may be one of the best installments of Vampire Academy so far. It was a tight 50 minutes filled with politics, classic teen drama, world-building, and plot development. The episode functions on a pretty clear A and B plot, with subplots embedded into them.

Our A plot follows Lissa (Daniela Nieves), Rose (Sisi Stringer), Dimitri (Kieron Moore), and Adrian (Leo Woodall) as they journey into the human world to find answers about the fifth element. When the episode opens, we get a pretty clear sign that the kiss from the last episode between Dimitri and Rose has evolved into something a little more. The two spend a lot of this episode exchanging longing and flirtatious glances. (I’m only going to say it one more time, so I don’t sound like a broken record, but I don’t understand why these teen shows are obsessed with completely age-inappropriate relationships like this one. It's weird that this relationship started because he was teaching her, not endearing.)

As the episode continues, Lissa enlists the help of Dimitri and Rose to help guide her and Adrian through the human world (outside the walls of the Dominion, Strigoi can have a field day, so it’s considered dangerous for Moroi to go alone, and illegal without proper permits/approvals). Adrian claims to know of someone in the human world with vast knowledge of St Vladimir (the founder of the Elementalist religion whose connection to the Spirit element seems to have been covered up). Supposedly this person was a fugitive for her ‘theories’ on St Vladimir, the origins of Elementalism, and her research interests as she was labeled a heretic, so she hid in the human world attempting to keep a low profile.

We spend much of the episode watching Rose try to loosen Dimitri up — who takes offense to the attack on Elementalism that they are lodging, who remains constantly stressed and alert in case of attack, and who overall just acts like a buzzkill. The foil to his seriousness is, of course, Adrian, who acts with an almost hedonistic philosophy, justifying pretty much any action he takes by how fun it is. Most of the time we spend on this plot ultimately ends up being about developing Dimitri and Rose as characters and as love interests for each other, and as much as I may dislike the pairing on the basis of its power dynamics, it is ultimately effective at getting you invested in them as a pair.

It's not until the last third or so of the episode that our gang finally finds who they were looking for: Clarice Sewani (Nadia Albina). From Clarice, we learn a lot. We get confirmation that St. Vladimir was a Spirit user, and that "Darkness" (the blacking out of a Spirit user’s eyes and the development of extreme anger and aggression) is a side effect of using Spirit powers. We learn that a Spirit user can place their darkness onto someone else through a Spirit bond and that the reason the church covered up the existence of Spirit is the same reason that allows a Spirit user to form a Spirit bond: resurrection. This is a big reveal because it also tells us what’s been happening between Rose and Lissa since the first episode, Rose didn’t survive the car crash that began the show; Lissa resurrected her forming a Spirit bond. Resurrection is seen by the Elementalist church as not just a horrid sin but a very challenge to the religion’s rhetoric as a whole – this is supposedly why they’ve worked hard to keep Spirit’s existence a secret.

As we’re learning all of this, Strigois find them and begin to attack. When they do, Rose experiences a moment of hesitation when she decides whether to aid Lissa or Dimitri. This ultimately leads to Dimitri ending their relationship (really before it even truly began), because he believes as Guardians they can never hesitate on their duty and thus their relationship would be a distraction and betrayal of their duty as Guardians. Rose ends up going through a double dumping, as Lissa also decides that she can no longer allow Rose to be her Guardian. After learning the story of St. Vladimir Spirit bonding with his Guardian (the first and model for Guardians to come) and burdening her with his darkness, she comes to believe that the Moroi/Guardian relationship at its very core (especially when Spirit bonds are involved) exploitative, and she doesn’t want to partake in this. The two end up falling out with each other, however, as Rose doesn’t think it's right for Lissa to make the decision for the two of them.

Back in the Dominion, our B-plot is unfolding via a power struggle between Victor (J. August Richards) and Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh). The two spend the episode networking and competing for votes so they may ascend to the throne. In a last-ditch effort when she realizes she’s losing Tatiana goes to her aunt (the high priestess) and convinces her that Victor’s ascension to the throne spells doom for the church’s influence and power, and thus she must force the queen to withdraw support from Victor in order to maintain peace between church and state. The queen, in a desperate attempt to not anger the church but still allow Victor a chance to rise to the throne, invokes an ancient rule which turns the race into a series of trials as opposed to an election, in her words allowing the elements to decide.

While watching these events unfold, we get a wonderful amount of world-building about the show's politics. They seem to exist in a roughly bipartisan culture, separated between Elementalists (those who believe strongly in tradition and the church) and unionists (like Victor, those who wish to create increasing amounts of separation from church and state in order to move the culture and society forward). Overall, this episode gave us a lot to munch on in terms of world-building and really fleshed out previously shallow aspects of the story. There are still a lot of things I would love to see them dig even deeper into, but for now, I’m just excited for future episodes and I can only hope they keep this kind of tight forward moment (though something tells me that’s unlikely to be the case).

Vampire Academy premieres new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.