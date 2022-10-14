For most of Vampire Academy’s beginning, there seemed to be sort of two distinct aspects to the series. There was the bourgeoning political story, and the ever-present teen drama and relationship stories. As episodes progressed, there was some push and pull between which side of the show was supreme, but they ultimately remained separate. It's only really in the past two episodes, especially with this week's, that the two worlds seem to truly be winding together in a way that’s really exciting.

With Episode 8, "The Trials," we had one major plot thread with a few supporting stories. Our central storyline focuses on Victor (J. August Richards) and his battle for the crown. This has been one of the most interesting plotlines in the show, so to see it (and Victor) take the center stage for this episode was great. As you might recall, we ended Episode 7 with an announcement from the queen that Victor and Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) would compete in a series of trials to allow the "elements" to decide who will take over the throne.

As a plot point, I feel quite conflicted about this. On the one hand, it feels so silly and ridiculous (even by teen vampire show standards) that the queen can simply invoke an ancient rule to overturn any semblance of a political system in favor of arcane (and seemingly meaningless) trials. On the other hand, critiquing a vampire show on the basis of silliness seems like a losing battle, and the trials made for very entertaining television. I digress.

We open the episode with the beginning of the trials. An endurance competition where the competitors must brave the four elements. All we really see of this is Tatiana and Victor standing on the edge of a watchtower while the wind blows in their face, which feels like a missed opportunity for some intense and fun television, but at a 52-minute run-time, I understand the need for conciseness. Between trials though, Victor doesn’t just get to rest. As you may recall once again, as Episode 7 came to a close, we watched Sonya (Jonetta Kaiser) drain a human of all their blood and turn Strigoi. Victor, with the hope of saving his political career and sparing his family the pain, is covering it up, trying to pretend that she left town but is still well and in contact with him. Eventually, we arrive at trial two: a physical battle – but not between the contestants, instead between Dhampir champions of their choosing. Tatiana chooses Dimitri (Kieron Moore) and Victor chooses Rose (Sisi Stringer). We’ll get more into the nitty-gritty of that fight later, but the relevant fact, for now, is that Rose (and by extension, Victor) comes out victorious.

The third trial is mental. Both contestants ingest a drop of Saint Vladimir's (the Moroi who invented their religion many years ago) dried blood which will allow them to visit a memory-like dream. Through this hallucination of sorts, they must figure out what a leader truly needs. Whichever contestant can emerge from their dream with the correct answer first will win the challenge and by extension the throne. Ultimately, it's Victor who emerges first and gives some speech about how a leader needs to have nothing, they must be willing to give up everything in order to be a good ruler. This is enough to win him the trial and the throne. Unfortunately, his rule might be cut short as Tatiana reveals during her concession speech a massive glass case containing a Strigoi Sonya before the episode fades to black. It's unclear as of now whether this will have any effect on whether Victor ascends to the throne, but it will certainly have consequences.

There are two major side stories. When we first see Rose in this episode she’s drinking her sorrows away (she could not catch a break last week). When she wakes up, after presumably being taken care of by Mason (Andrew Liner), the two of them discuss the current Strigoi situation. They come to two major conclusions: 1) someone within the Dominion must be working with Strigoi and likely someone with a power (a Royal, perhaps?) and 2) there’s a chance that Strigoi are specifically targeting Lissa (Daniela Nieves). Their reasoning for this seems kind of weak at the moment, but if it were true, it would suggest that perhaps Christian Ozera’s (Andre Dae Kim) parents’ communication with him may have been with the intention of getting to Lissa. It would also suggest that maybe Lissa’s family’s death was not a freak car accident, but a planned attack.

Their investigation is cut short when Rose sees Dimitri through a window and goes to speak to him. This is around when we learn that Dimitri is Tatiana's champion. Rose, believing that she’s the only one with a chance to beat him, marches to Victor’s home and demands that she be his champion. When the fight comes around, it becomes quite clear that Dimitri could win but ultimately can’t bring himself to hurt Rose. In the end, he allows Rose to beat him and sulks about the fact that he wasn’t willing to live up to his duty.

When the fight ends, Mason forces Rose to speak to Lissa (who she’s been avoiding since their fight at the end of the last episode). Lissa reveals that the others have filled her in on their theory and suggests that they take magic vampire drugs (similar to the blood Victor and Tatiana took, though it's not clear it’s the same) so they can revisit their memory of the car crash from episode one to see if they can learn anything. While combing through the memory they see the Strigoi Ozeras at the scene of the crash. Once it's all over, though, Rose decides that Lissa was right in the last episode and that they should go their separate ways. Rose also gets shut-down by Dimitri again (who sleeps with Tatiana, but that’s unrelated). In the end, she discusses with Mason the possibility of leaving the Academy and turning away from a Guardian life. Mason agrees and the two kiss, seemingly suggesting that the plan is locked in.

The other plotline in the episode is Christian's. When we first see him, Lissa is proposing to him. After the last episode, she decided that it wasn’t worth it to just marry whoever, and she also found out that he has enough Dragomir blood to earn herself a quorum. The two agree to go ahead with it, but Christian begins to get cold feet after Rose and Mason let him in on their theory that his parents may be trying to get to Lissa. After Lissa gets confirmation that his parents were at the scene of her family’s murder it seems like the wedding is off, but when we leave them they’re caught in a passionate embrace, so it seems we won’t get confirmation until the next episode.

After a jam-packed Episode 8, you can feel the series building to an undeniable climax in Episode 10. The world-building and exploration of the elemental religion understandably took a bit of a backseat this episode, but that’s certainly an aspect of the story I’m excited to see continue to develop.

Vampire Academy premieres new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.