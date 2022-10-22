As we gear up for the end of the first season of Vampire Academy, the writers are apparently determined to send the Dominion to shit. Episode 9, "Darkness," picks up right where 8 ended – the collapse of Victor’s (J. August Richards) power grab. Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) reveals a captured Strigoi Sonya (Jonetta Kaiser) and puts on a display to the Dominion that Victor is an irresponsible father, a liar, and very sickly. There are three distinct story strands in this episode – Victor/Lissa’s (Daniela Nieves), Christian’s (Andre Dae Kim), and Rose/Dimitri’s (Sisi Stringer/Kieron Moore).

When we find Rose, she and Mason are continuing the relationship they began in the last episode and are gearing up to leave the Dominion. They’re going to do what Rose and Lissa had been planning since Episode 1; the difference is that if Rose and Mason run away together, it's two Guardians leaving their post, and this comes with an associated risk. But, Rose wanting to leave everything behind and Mason being in love with her, they decide it's what they want to do.

Dimitri, on the other hand, is being questioned about an incident from a few episodes ago, where he and Rose lied about a guardian dying in order to… the details honestly aren’t important, what is important is that in doing what seemed like the morally right decision they committed lied to their higher-ups and now Dimitri is on trial for treason. Unwilling to change the story he gave and throw anyone else under the bus, he’s put under house arrest until his trial is over. Rose, hearing about this, comes to speak to him. It's clear from the interaction that feelings are still there but at least for now, nothing will come of it.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: ‘Vampire Academy’s Julie Plec Teases Heartbreak, Angst, and More at NYCC Fan Event | Recap

Rose goes off doing Rose things for a moment while we follow Mason. As Mason is getting ready to leave, he’s confronted by Meredith (Rhian Blundell), who tries to talk him out of leaving, on the basis that he’s going to screw up his life for a girl who he’s just a rebound for. It really does feel like Rose just uses him when she wants to, and though Mason is far from perfect, you feel bad for the guy. After a few more honestly uninteresting scenes and plot points, Dimitri ends up being sentenced to "the dungeon." Rose is unaware, and she leaves the Dominion with Mason.

In other ‘damn, he doesn’t deserve this’ news, Christian goes to confront the only person besides Lissa that’s been kind to him – Diane (Amanda Drew), his human blood-bag/de facto therapist. He goes to confront her about being the rat to his parents, using him to help them go after Lissa and keep the Dragomirs off the throne. It’s still at the moment unclear why the Strigoi want it. After confronting her she talks him into thinking that maybe his parents aren’t so bad and Christian asks her if he can speak to them.

Later, he receives a letter with a picture of Mia (Mia McKenna Bruce) being held captive. Supposedly, his parents have kidnapped her and want to trade her for Sonya’s safety. After taking it up the chain to higher-ranking Guardians, they arrange to make a trade. All this time Christian is attempting to vouch for the Strigoi; perhaps they are capable of feeling, perhaps his parents still do love him. After the trade is made, though, they mock Christian, revealing that this was all a setup to infiltrate the Dominion and feed, revealing that they don’t care for him. In anger, Christian sets his dad on fire and kills him. Brutal. At this point, his mother becomes so upset that she says she’s going to make him feel "true pain" (like having to murder his own father wasn’t enough) by going after Lissa. We leave Christian broken, panicking, lost, and heartbroken. This guy just can’t catch a win.

Image via Peacock

The most exciting part of the story happens back with Victor (as seems to often be the case). Lissa learns from Mia that Sonya was a Spirit user like her and that it was using those powers that drove her to become a Strigoi. Lissa, upon learning this, goes to speak to Victor to try and console him on the loss of his daughter. Part of this is revealing to Victor that she is also a Spirit user and understands the pain Sonya must have felt. Victor somehow hears it differently and proceeds to try and coerce Lissa into healing him, so he can ascend to the throne. After spending seven episodes mostly invested in Victor’s story, as a father, a husband, and a politician, it hurts to see him in such a frenzied, destructive, and morally robbed state. He then proceeds to lock Lissa in a room until she agrees to heal him. A few hours plus a talk with a hallucination (supposedly, but I’ll leave my theories to the side for now) of her brother go by, and when Victor returns, Lissa agrees to heal him but with another play in her back pocket. After Lissa heals Victor, she goes behind his back to the Queen, and requests that the solution to the current political instability is to remain on the throne – disavowing both Victor and Tatiana – while crowning Lissa her heir as she works on gaining her quorum back.

All of this would’ve been enough to give us a jam-packed episode of twists and turns — except there’s one more big turn. During the trade of Sonya and Mia, the Strigoi Ozeras had someone on the inside who used this as an opportunity to bring down the gates, allowing hordes of Strigoi to attack the Dominion and wreak havoc. Right as the episode is ending, we see the mask of this inside man come off as they go into a dungeon where they have a prisoner they are speaking to. The masked man: Tatiana. The prisoner: Andre, alive. With that, curtains close, and we prepare for our season finale next week.

Vampire Academy premieres new episodes every Thursday on Peacock.