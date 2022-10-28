[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Vampire Academy.]Over the course of its 10-episode first season, the Peacock original series Vampire Academy, based on the book series by Richelle Mead, has seen characters fall in love, learn what it means to sacrifice, experience grief, and find out what they’re capable of, both good and bad, and yet that feels like only the beginning. As life for best friends Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) is about to change in a big way, all the characters we’ve gotten to know have been altered by the events of the finale, which makes the possibilities for Season 2 even that much more exciting.

After watching the wrap-up for the season, Collider jumped onto a Zoom interview with co-creators/co-showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre to talk about all the shocking events and unanswered questions. During the interview, they discussed how quickly they had to jump into setting up the story arc for the first season, layering in story points from throughout the book series, the difference in telling a story where the vampires aren’t living in secret, collaborating with their cast of actors, getting to have a villain that’s a straight-up villain, the romance between Rose and Dimitri (Kieron Moore), and what they’re most excited to explore, with a possible second season.

Collider: I’m definitely still processing the finale, so thank you for that. With something like this, where you have 10 episodes, which is less than you typically had to do on network TV, did you go into it knowing what the full arc of the season would be? At the top of the season, did you know what all the main story points were that you wanted to hit and where you wanted things to end, or was all of that still evolving?

MARGUERITE MacINTYRE: The pilot wasn’t written when we started our writers’ room because the pickup was so quick that for the pilot and the second and third episodes, we felt like we were building a plane in flight. We had ideas, and we knew when something was good. We were like, “That’s an idea that works. That arc holds.” We had little feelers forward, and we had an idea. And then, once we got into episode four, we really felt, “Okay, now we know what we’re doing.” From episodes four through 10, everything just got clearer and clearer with every episode. And so, the answer is no, at first, and then yes, as we moved along and it felt good. You get that feeling in your gut where you’re like, ‘This feels really good. You’ve seen the finale. There’s some good stuff in episodes nine and 10. It got easier, as we went along.

Was that scary? Was it exciting to start like that? What did that feel like, to jump into a show when you weren’t quite sure what you were doing yet?

MacINTYRE: Is terror too strong of a word, Julie? I don’t know. You can answer that one.

JULIE PLEC: It feels like television. The great myth of television writing is that people think you enter your first day in the room with a full bible and a full plan for three seasons. Every time I’ve ever started day one on a show, I’ve walked in that door with nothing and just hoped like hell that, as a group, we could figure it out. I think that, for me personally, it was going back and rereading the first two books. I had read them all over the course of the year that it took to make the deal for the material. But then, when we were actually getting started, I went back and reread the first two and realized, “Oh, there’s not a lot going on in these books, story-wise.” There’s a ton of incredible world building and great character stuff, but book one is about a party and book two is about a ski trip, and that’s it. Obviously, there’s more to the story there, but I realized, “Oh, we’re really gonnna have to start from scratch and build this as we go.” That was a little bit of a revelation, but it also gave us the freedom to start mixing and matching stories. We pulled up stories from book six and delayed stories from book one. It was fun. It was a fun challenge.

You’ve obviously worked in the world of vampires before, but as storytellers, what’s it like to tell a vampire story that’s intertwined with the larger world? Because you don’t have to hide them in plain sight from the humans anymore, does it feel like the types of stories you can tell are different because of that?

PLEC: A hundred percent. That’s why I felt comfortable, personally, doing this, even though I had done the other [vampire] shows, because you can’t recycle any of the old tropes or old rules. There is no hapless human that doesn’t know the secret. There is no young ingenue human girl that all the vampires are chasing. There is no need for compulsion to cover up your stories. Lissa discovering compulsion in this is an extension of her spirit. It’s not a regular gift that these vampires have. Also, in the Moroi, there’s no immortality. Everything I do in vampire shows is all built on this thematic foundation of loneliness because I ask, “If you’re meant to walk the world for all eternity, what is that worth, if you’re doing it alone?” And so, I had to dig deep into a whole new bag of tricks on this show, which was also fun. I couldn’t just rest on my laurels.

What are your conversations like with your cast? Do you talk to each of the actors about their characters? Did anyone have insight that really surprised you, or that sold you on something with their character that you hadn’t realized?

MacINTYRE: I don’t know that anybody changed the trajectory of their character by a conversation. By the way they embodied the characters, we found a deeper, richer take on all of them. Once they were embodied by this group, we were like, “Oh, wow, this is rich. This person has such emotional depth. This person is so fiery.” So, I think the conversations were very intelligent. These guys were all asking all the right questions, and they dug deep, and they were really very interested in getting it “right.” I was so appreciative of their process because, having been an actor for a long time, it means everything to you, as an actor, that your actors that you’re working with are digging as deep as you are and trying as hard as you are, however it comes out If you’re all going into it with that good intention, you know it will just elevate the project, and I think they all did that. So, I was just impressed with their work ethic and how deeply they thought about this stuff. The other thing that I loved was that they would all try to get you. You’d have to have a completely neutral face. They’d be like, “Okay, we think we know where this is going.” And then, they would throw ideas at you about where they thought the plot was going, by the end of the season. You’d be like, “Oh, interesting. That’s interesting.” And that’s all you could say. It was great. They would spend time between setups and that’s what they would be talking about, half of the time. They were so into it, which was great.

So, I’m just going to say it, Tatiana is a bitch. She’s been fucking things up since she got there, and by the end of the finale, we learn that there’s been much more planning in everything that she’s set emotion than we even realize. When you have a character like that, do you just lean into it and play up the villain without worrying about trying to make her sympathetic, in any way? Is there something even more interesting about just going all in on how awful she is?

PLEC: I actually think that’s the fundamental difference, for me personally, between a 10 episode order and a full broadcast size season. I would never, in a full broadcast season, have a villain be only a villain. My villains always have some very emo spine that makes the girls love them, or at least be so good that you love to hate them and you’re rooting for them, as if they’re a protagonist and hero of their own story. Tatiana is a very, very, very layered, mysterious, deeply historied person, all of which will become very clear as we move into the second season, but indicating much beyond little hints of that, in the first season, would’ve felt too rushed. We talked about it because I really had to break my crutch and my own rules, which is that you can’t have a villain who’s only a villain.

MacINTYRE: We took a classic villain who doesn’t seem to have a lot of redemptive qualities in the book, with Victor, and made him entirely sympathetic, even when he was doing villainous things. We all love to wanna see that mushy spine in the middle of this terrible person, but there was something about the slow burn of it, and doing it for a female character that I deeply love because she does not apologize for anything. She’s very, very interesting. And we knew what the long game was and that there’s a deeper story to be told, and that there are these little hints that she drops, and these moments that you’re like, “Wait, what does that mean?” We didn’t have time, it’s true, to drop more of those in, which we would’ve done, if we had more episodes. But I thought it was really interesting to see an unapologetic, fabulous villain, in this way. Hopefully, we’ll see more in the end.

PLEC: It’s funny because she has no arc, other than being an asshole. She has the arc of an asshole.

MacINTYRE: It’s like peeling the onion on a terrible.

PLEC: Once you free yourself and say, “This is all she’s gonna be this season, it’s awesome because then it gets more delicious with each episode.

What made you decide to have that moment between Dimitri and Tatiana? When I spoke to Kieron Moore about it, he told me that he had difficulty with it because he was worried that it would nullify Dimitri’s decision to choose Rose in their fight, by then following it up with that mistake with Tatiana. What were you hoping for, in that moment with them?

PLEC: Two things. One was the idea that Dimitri was holding on with such a death grip, trying to not give in to his feelings for Rose and trying to hold onto this duty. And then, along comes this woman who’s basically the equivalent of a one night stand. She’s just like, “Look, you and I, we get each other. We understand each other. I’ve got someone else in my life, too, that I can’t have. You’re miserable. Let’s fuck.” You see him break his resolve and have that outlet for release because he’s wound so tight.

MacINTYRE: It’s also that thing where, in romantic situations that happen in the world all the time, a lot of times, who you’re with, if you’re doing that kind of rash one-night stand, it has more to do with who you’re not with than the person you’re actually with. How do you bust away from these feelings about Rose? How do you throw a wrench in the works that is seemingly unforgivable? If Rose heard that he had shagged Tatiana, he’d be like, “Good, maybe that’s a good thing. Now, she’ll stay away.” So, I feel like it has a lot of complex layers, that moment of decision that has all of that in it. Dimitri is so smart and so thoughtful, that some part of him was both letting go and also being like, “Great, if I’m gonna blow it up, this is the best way to blow it up.”

PLEC: Yeah, it’s a very self-destructive move. This is a man who is shaken to his very core, of his own faith, of his own feelings, of his own duty. So, he needed to act out a little.

When you see characters like Dimitri and Rose together, and you see Kieron Moore and Sisi Stringer together, is it ever a struggle to not allow them to just be together? Was it hard, at all, with everything they went through, to then just tear them back apart again, at the end of the season?

PLEC: No.

MacINTYRE: It’s never hard to keep a couple apart.

PLEC: Not at all hard. It’s so hard to keep them together happy.

MacINTYRE: Exactly. That’s the boring part. Everybody craves it. They’re like, “Why don’t they have more happy scenes?” When you think across all the TV that you watch, and if you really were watching all the happy parts, you’d be like, “Well, I’d rather just go eat some oatmeal and do anything else.” It’s not interesting. It’s interesting to get them there, and then it’s interesting to tear them apart and then get them there again.

PLEC: But there are six books of obstacles separating Rose and Dimitri from each other, so we’re just following the footprint there.

MacINTYRE: That is true.

Was it also important to have that decision to leave be up to Rose? He’s the one that offers to go with her, but she’s the one that says, “No, you can’t. That’s just not who you are.”

MacINTYRE: Yeah. That scene, I feel so strongly about between them, at the end of the finale. They’ve grown each other up, in different ways, and the best relationships do that. Whether they’re together or not, that’s the essence of a relationship, when you make each other better, in friendship or in love. You can see in that how deeply they understand each other and know each other. They almost understand the other guy better than themselves. Rose is thinking ahead in that conversation. Rose is seeing ahead. She’s not in that moment. She’s seeing ahead. Dimitri is in the moment and saying, “I’ve gotta grab this moment.” They took something from each other, which is good. If they were able to be together in saner times, that would be great for them, as a couple. To me, it just shows this maturity that they’ve each gotten to, on the part of them that was underdeveloped, and how sadly, in that moment, it pulls them apart, but it’s with love and with respect and with hope of the future. I loved how they played that scene. I thought they were beautiful in it.

Mia (Mia McKenna-Bruce) makes that statement in the finale about how parents are terrible and parents suck, and Jesse’s father is definitely one of those parents that sucks. I love that moment in the car when Jesse (Joseph Ollman) chooses himself and the people he cares for over his father, who’s just been horrible to him all season. How did that moment come about? Was that just a satisfying moment to have?

PLEC: The actor who plays Dane (Craig Stevenson) was really sad to be killed before he had his redemptive arc. He was like, “I don’t understand. This father is such an asshole. He needs more layers. He can’t be dead yet.” And we were like, “Sorry, pal. Sometimes you need to service the redemptive arc of the other character.”

MacINTYRE: But also, having shown Jesse behave like his father, I told Craig that the redemptive arc was that you pretty much assume his father treated him that way, and that’s where that generational abuse comes in. Jesse is the strong one, weirdly, in this moment, trying to break that. He’s got this woman who has just said, “You’re allowed to be yourself, and that’s good enough.” He’s never had that, in his whole life, and he has that flowing through his veins, when his father comes in and is ready to throw the people that he cares about to the wolves to save him. He’s like, “No.” Now listen, there will be repercussions, for both Jesse and, interestingly, Christian. Those are two guys who are gonna have a lot in common in Season 2. They both have these feelings, and that’s gonna have a lot of repercussions. But he made that bold choice. And for Dane Zeklos, we’ll just all have to imagine that he suffered like Jesse did. He just didn’t live long enough to soften up and find his way. Sometimes people don’t, and that’s how that story went. But it felt so satisfying because of how abusive he was. Sometimes the bad guy gets it, and that felt satisfying.

Now that we’ve fully fallen in love with these characters, over the course of this season, and they’re all left in these places of uncertainty, what are the broad strokes that you could tease about where you want to take things next? What would Season 2 look like?

MacINTYRE: We have no idea what Season 2 is exactly because we haven’t been back in a room or anything. But what interests me is that the very last image you see in the finale of Andre makes you say, “Well, what does that mean?” When you have somebody as powerful and smart as him, who is a Strigoi, and now that we know that the Strigoi have organized and we know there’s another side to them that we didn’t know, at the beginning of the season, and you have this leader guy there, what will that mean? I’m interested in that. We’ve talked about what happens when a female Dhampir is no longer useful. Where do they go? They can choose to go, but they often get stuck in the communes, so potentially, what is that world? We’ve hinted, at the end, of these Alchemists, so what’s going on with them? We’ve hinted at a lot of mysteries that we’ve teed up, throughout all of it. And then, of course, we’ve just had this insane coronation, amongst dead bodies, of Tatiana who has said, “I won’t be Queen for long.” And you’re like, “What does that mean?” So, we have set up a lot of great stuff, and those are all the things we’d want to answer.

PLEC: Book one began with the girls on the road, in hiding, and coming back to the school. We are very excited to explore what their experience on the road looks like now because we decided to save it for the end of Season 1. We’ve talked about things, like Paris and Monaco.

MacINTYRE: And Monte Carlo.

PLEC: We’ve talked about sending them on a really incredible human adventure, which is the thing that I’m looking forward to the most.

