Vampire Academy, the Peacock adaptation of the hit book series of the same name by Richelle Mead, finds co-protagonists and best friends Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) in the midst of brewing revolutionary change with the Moroi world. Alongside them on this wild journey and exploration of the centuries-old fallacies of the Dominion thus far are love interests Christian (André Dae Kim), Dimitri (Kieron Moore), and Mason (Andrew Liner), with characters like fellow Guardian-in-training Meredith (Rhian Blundell) and royal douchebag Jesse Zeklos (Joseph Ollman) trailing behind. The first season builds to showcase the mistreatment, ruthlessness, and cruelty that the royal Moroi show toward all other Moroi and Dhampirs that do not fit into their tight-knit royal circles and are deemed lesser than in the grand scheme of things, emphasizing the need for sizable change all-around.

While building this incredible world and delving deep into the story, one character repeatedly proved herself throughout the first season but was criminally underutilized: Mia Karp (Mia McKenna-Bruce). As the adopted daughter of royal Victor Dashkov (J. August Richards), Mia exists in a unique position in the Dominion, building great and outstanding potential for the character to be fully vested in the story as one of the major players. She was not given the opportunity to do so during these first 10 episodes, but despite this still managed to show viewers what would be gained if she were to be given the spotlight on a more permanent basis in future seasons.

Mia Holds a Unique Position in Vampire Society

One of the most engrossing aspects of Mia’s character is her position in society. With Rose and Lissa being members from two different classes in the Moroi world — Lissa is a royal with vast privilege, while Rose is a Dhampir who is expected to give her life as a Guardian to protect the royals — we see the vast differences in how people in the Dominion are treated and what goes through their peers’ minds. And, through these best friends is the spark leading to the beginning of change in society… at least once they can return to their lives and prove that newly-crowned monarch Tatiana (Anita-Joy Uwajeh) is responsible for the murder of the late Queen and framing Lissa. However, while we get a great glimpse of royal Moroi and Guardian life in the Dominion, there is little focus on those that fall on the outside like the non-royal Moroi, who are in a rather unfortunate spot in society.

Like the royal Moroi, they aren’t trained to fight or use their magic offensively. But, unlike the royals, they are having Guardians stripped away from them as the Dhampir count falls in society, leaving them defenseless and vulnerable to violence. The only character thus far that the series has to explore this disparity with is Mia. As a non-royal Moroi, Mia receives the similar stale and dismissive treatment as the others, but she is witness to far more of the royal life as Victor’s daughter. She more than anyone understands the imbalance between royals and non-royals, as she is often excluded from royal affairs because she’s adopted while the rest of her family, including her sister Sonya (Jonetta Kaiser), are not. While Rose is our gateway to the differences between Moroi and Dhampirs, it’s also just as important for the series to focus on the differences between the Moroi themselves. Without this, the show cannot truly explore the catastrophic flaws in Moroi society.

Mia Has a Capacity for Kindness in Spite of Her Emotional Guards

While her position is more than enough to make Mia a riveting and enjoyable character, she also provides quite a lot to the show as an individual, too. This is especially true in the Vampire Academy season finale, where Mia finds herself in the center of the city with the threat of Strigoi attacks looming. After being refused transport out of the city because she isn’t a royal, Mia finds Lissa and the two strategize on how to stay safe and escape. But, before they leave the city, Lissa decides she must stick around and use her spirit abilities to heal the wounded. Mia, knowing the cost of this magic from personal experience and the loss of her sister Sonya, tries to reason with Lissa to protect herself.

While Mia and Lissa aren’t necessarily close friends (at least that we’ve seen), this depicts how Mia’s emotional ties to the other characters are much deeper than earlier believed. Mia has a great capacity for love and kindness, but she’s guarded and comes across as cold and uncaring to those to who she doesn’t open herself up. That’s something we’ve seen slowly be untangled through her romantic relationship with Meredith, which is also another aspect of vital importance to the series that isn’t being given its due time. Mia and Meredith didn’t get the time on-screen that the starring couples did, but their relationship became just as powerful and important in the short time we did have them. It opened up both characters in numerous ways and offers another intriguing factor to the show in questioning how a relationship between a Moroi and Dhampir can work when long-term unions between the two are actively discouraged. As with her standing in society, this is monumentally important to the argument that the series is making about the inequality of the races, so it must be highlighted moving forward.

Additionally, Mia being one of the few Moroi to want to use her magic offensively is thrilling. The times she did so during the first season show Mia is a force, ready to do what she believes is right (even if everyone around her is telling her it’s wrong). Using her magic like this and eventually learning how to fight as Guardians do is a big part of Mia’s character in the books, and there’s no reason this cannot come to life on-screen in the future. Mia has lost so much, and it’s clear that there’s anger burning beneath the surface over everything she has endured. What better way to bring her to the forefront? Even if the series doesn’t fully utilize the exponential opportunities with Mia, she should be in the spotlight going forward regardless. Mia is a surprisingly complex character that has become an unexpected fan favorite already. That said, it’s hard to ignore all the potential for beautiful stories and further development, both individually and in her relationships, and it would be a real shame for the writers to not step it up with her in Season 2.

