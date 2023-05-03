Brace yourselves Vampire Academy fans, all hope to return to St Vladimir’s Academy is lost. Series co-showrunner Marguerite MacIntyre has shared an update on Twitter that quashes all hopes to see our favorite characters return for the second season. The times for many TV shows have been difficult in the past few months given the spree of cancellations by networks and streamers. Vampire Academy was among the casualties as news of the cancellation broke earlier this year in January.

The Peacock series was not renewed as it did not fulfill the requisite audience requirements to warrant further seasons. However, the showrunners Julie Plec, Maclntyre, and Universal were shopping the series in hopes of finding a new home. Now in a new video, Maclntyre has revealed that their efforts have yielded no result. She addressed the audience with gratitude saying, “I have been wanting to say this for a very long time. Again, thank you for all your love for the show. Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately.” She continued with the news that’ll certainly break the hearts of the fans, saying:

“I don’t have good news. I don’t see any avenue forward. I feel like now is the time to say I’m sorry about that, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn’t a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could.”

Certainly, the showrunner was visibly upset, but she did not lose hope for the characters to return someday back in some shape or form, saying “It’s a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters. They’ll come back in the world. … We cared more than anything that the book fans love what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world. We thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it was a hit because you loved it and supported it.”

The Team Behind Vampire Academy

Based on Richelle Mead’s book series of the same name the series ran for ten episodes and was loved by fans. The series took a step ahead of the books and reworked some characters' stories which were highly appreciated by fans and critics alike. The cancellation drew criticism from fans over social media and everyone had their fingers crossed for the show’s return. The series starred Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore as Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim as Christian Ozera, Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, Jonetta Kaiser as Sonya Karp, Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford, Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham and J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov.

