[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Vampire Academy.]

Over the course of its 10-episode first season, the Peacock original series Vampire Academy, based on the book series by Richelle Mead, has seen characters fall in love, learn what it means to sacrifice, experience grief, and find out what they’re capable of, both good and bad, and yet that feels like only the beginning. As life for best friends Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) is about to change in a big way, all the characters we’ve gotten to know have been altered by the events of the finale, which makes the possibilities for Season 2 even that much more exciting.

After watching the wrap-up for the season, Collider jumped onto a Zoom interview with Stringer to talk about how cool it was to get to do the fight scenes throughout the season, what she was excited about getting to do for the first time, how Mason (Andrew Liner) is Rose’s comfort person, the stand-out finale sequence in the tunnel, that surprise phone number, how she felt about the mistake Dimitri (Kieron Moore) made in episode eight, why it was important for Rose to be the one to decide what’s next for her, and how she’s waiting to find out about Season 2.

Collider: We’ve talked before about how you’re a fan of these books, so coming to this as a fan yourself, I’m sure that helps you to understand the expectation of the people watching the show. What scene were you most excited to shoot this season, and what scene were you most nervous about?

SISI STRINGER: I was most excited for the fights. I really love doing the stunts and stuff. We had an amazing stunt team, and I had an amazing stunt double, Cassie Jo Craig. So much work goes into them and, in the final edit, it ends up only being a 23-second scene, but we trained for weeks and weeks to get there. We can see the evolution and how good you are at fighting and picking up choreography, from start to finish. That was always really, really exciting for me. I was really excited for the boxing fight. We worked really hard on that. And there was the final fight, in episode 10, with Dimitri and all the Strigoi that I’m just tackling on my own for a second there. That was really, really cool.

And then, I wasn’t nervous, but I was excited because it was my first time and I had never kissed anyone on screen before. I’d never done a love scene with anyone on screen before either. Both of those were with Drew [Liner], and he’d done it before, so it was just lovely. It was comfortable. I kissed Mason before I kissed Dimitri, and it was lovely and really sweet. We had an intimacy coordinator to make sure everyone felt happy and comfortable, and it was just a lovely experience. That was one thing that I’d never done on screen before, but I wasn’t really nervous so much as just excited.

Why do you think Rose really made the decision to run off with Mason? For someone who seems so determined to fight and rebel, how do you think she sort of justified that decision to herself?

STRINGER: Mason is very much her comfort person. Even though she doesn’t love him like she loves Dmitri, she does love him, in a way. He’s basically her best friend, I would say. She has that close respecting, trusting relationship with him. So, when it doesn’t work out with Dimitri, she falls back on her comfort person, which people so often do, and he was just happy to be there for her. It’s sad that she takes advantage of him, in that way, but I think she just hits a wall and she’s like, “I’ve had enough. I’ve done enough. I’ve died for this place and for these people, and they don’t give a fuck about me. Now everything has gone absolutely haywire, and I don’t want no part of this shit anymore. Goodbye. I’m taking Mason and I’m leaving.” I do feel bad about the way Rose treats Mason sometimes. I feel a little bit guilty.

In that finale sequence you talked about, where Rose and Dimitri are in the tunnel, is quite impressive. We get to see them going back and forth about their relationship and how well they know each other, and then we also get to see them fighting together, and we see Rose fighting to protect him, and Rose and her mother fighting together. What was it like to shoot all of that? How much time did you spend shooting that?

STRINGER: We shoot in blocks, which is like two episodes at a time. We’ll film those two episodes and one day is a scene from this episode, and then the next day is a scene from the next episode. It’s all mixed up. I think episode 10 was a standalone and we just shot that one, not in a block, but I could be wrong and it could have been episodes nine and 10. But we shot a lot of different things on different days. What we usually do with the fights is that we film the entire fight in just one day, and then the stuff in the tunnel with Dimitri when we’re talking and arguing about how well we know each other was on a different day. That was all really fun to shoot. We were just walking through this tunnel, and then random Strigoi jump out and start attacking us, and we get to take them down together as this lethal couple.

Was it personally satisfying that Rose has clearly earned her mother’s respect, or is it also a bit of an “it’s about time” feeling?

STRINGER: It’s definitely about time, but I also don’t think Rose ever expected to earn Janine’s respect, and I don’t necessarily think she was trying to either. In Rose’s mind, she’s just like, “Fuck this woman. She abandoned me. I will not give her any more of myself, and I won’t expect anything from her either.” So, when it comes to that moment of shared respect, it’s a surprise and it’s really nice. I remember watching that scene, and I almost cried when she pops out, at the end. I was like, “Oh, yes, finally.” And then, that hug at the very end, just before she gives her the phone number and is like, “It’s your father,” was lovely. That was really good to film. That was healing. Lorna [Brown], who plays Janine, is amazing, as well. She’s such a badass. She’s so cool. She’s so wonderful to work with, and that was a special moment for us.

What do you hope comes from that phone number? Where do you think that could go next?

STRINGER: I have no idea. I don’t know what the gods and goddesses above are creating. I have no idea what their plans are for that. It’s really exciting, but I don’t know. I don’t have any expectations, and I don’t dare guess.

I thought that was a really cool moment.

STRINGER: It really was.

I can understand why Dimitri made the mistake that he made with Tatiana, but how did you feel about that? What was it like to read that moment in the script? How did you react to that?

STRINGER: I hated it, personally. I loved it for the drama, but hated it for the drama, as well. It was funny, seeing all the fans on Twitter being like, “How could he do this? What the fuck?” I was like, “Guys, come on. He just had a moment.” It’s really funny, the fans look into it really, really closely and they take screenshots of everything. I saw one tweet that was like, “If you look, neither of them are touching the other person. Tatiana is against the wall, and Dimitri is kissing her. She has her hand on his neck, but he’s not using his arms.” And then, apparently it’s the same for when Rose and Mason are kissing. He’s kissing me, but my arms are down. They were like, “That’s it! That’s the love! They know!” I was like, “Okay, all right, you’re really reading into shit.” But I like reading into stuff like that. I like to think that they’re right.

After everything that Rose goes through, over the season, was it important to you that she be the one to make the decision at the end, to leave with Lissa alone and to be the one to tell Dimitri that he can’t come with them?

STRINGER: Yeah, I definitely think it was important for her to be in control of that. She says goodbye to her mother, and then, that moment with Dimitri is almost like a last ditch effort. He’s like, “I could still come.” And Rose is like, “It doesn’t matter where we go or what we do, it’s gonna be like this, all the time. I love you the way you are, and if you came with us, then we would be something different. I don’t want that. I love you.” That last moment when they leave together is just so symbolic, and it’s so important. These two young women pack up and leave for their own safety, but it’s also for their own nourishment, as well. They’re not just running away from something. They’re running towards something. They’ll have to work through all of the trauma that they’ve had in their lives and over the first season. I like to think that they’re running towards something that’s tangible and healthy and joyful and nurturing. I really wanna see these two traumatized young women be nurtured by each other and their environment.

I can’t wait to see where they might go in a possible Season 2.

STRINGER: That’s not up to me. You guys watch the show and tweet about it. That’s all we can do. Obviously, we’re waiting with bated breath to see if we will get a Season 2. We don’t know yet. I’m praying to the Gods, and I trust (co-showrunner) Julie [Plec].

