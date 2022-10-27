[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Vampire Academy.]Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre are no strangers to the vampire genre. Plec was the architect behind the Vampire Diaries franchise, which spanned three series across thirteen years, and MacIntyre appeared as Sheriff Forbes in the original series, before joining Plec in the writer's room for The Originals and Legacies. At Peacock, the duo reteamed to adapt and breathe new life into the Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy series, which has been met with an excited fanbase that has praised the first season of the series for its diversity and rich storytelling.

At the heart of Vampire Academy is the dhampir guardian Rose Hathaway (Sis Stringer) and her moroi best friend Lissa (Daniela Nieves), who are thrown headfirst into the duplicitous politics of the complex Moroi society after Lissa's family is killed in a tragic car accident. While the tragedy casts a dark shadow over their lives, Season 1 also sees both young women find romance. Early on, Lissa sets her sights on Christian Ozera (André Dae Kim), a fellow moroi student at St. Vladimir's who is seen as an outcast because his parents chose to become Strigoi. Rose, on the other hand, is torn in two directions: there's her friend Mason (Andrew Liner) who she has an on-and-off again friends-with-benefits relationship with, and the broody new guardian Dimitri (Kieron Moore) who gets assigned to protect Lissa.

During New York Comic Con, I moderated a fun panel with co-showrunner Julie Plec, where she spoke about the adaptation process and the changes that they made bringing Meade's beloved novel series to Peacock, and ahead of the series' season finale, Collider got the opportunity to chat with Plec and MacIntyre more in-depth about the process. The creative duo spoke about their own history with Meade's series, when Plec first knew she wanted to adapt the series, how they've navigated around the lackluster film adaption, the positive fan reactions that they've received from book lovers, how Dimitri is Vampire Academy's Mr. Darcy, how they elevated Moroi society by making them more removed from the human world, and how they were purposeful and meaningful about their diversity and inclusion.

COLLIDER: I just want to say congratulations on Season 1. Those final two episodes certainly packed a punch. But I want to go back to the beginning. Julie, Richelle Mead's first Vampire Academy book came out almost 15 years ago, and I'm curious to know when you first read it and first had that seed planted in your brain that you wanted to adapt this one day?

JULIE PLEC: When I read it, it was probably 2008.

MARGUERITE MACINTYRE: I think it was.

PLEC: Because it was before, I know it was, it was at least 2008 because it was before Vampire Diaries, which was 2009. And I just remember reading it and thinking a couple of things. One, this is better written than a lot of the shit that I read. I read a lot. I used to read even more, but a lot of YA. And I mean, it's like sometimes it's fun stories but not great writing. And this felt like, oh, the dialogue is fresh, and the characters are interesting, and the emotions are really powerful and the story, the world build is really intricate, and I just loved it. I loved the series because of really the Rose/Dimitri journey was so fully realized, and I just thought that it would make a great story.

But I had no clout then, and I had no power and I barely worked in television. I had done one show. So then Vampire Diaries came along, and I figured, alright, well I'll never do Vampire Academy. I will just do Vampire Diaries and then move on with my life. But it always stuck in the back of my head. When the movie came out, and I saw the marketing campaign for the movie, and I wasn't excited about the campaign and I thought, oh, what a wasted opportunity. Then when streaming started, and you realized you could make a show that had the ability to have this grandiosity and scope, that those things were within our reach, and you could tell a 6 books series over 10 episode seasons something, I was like, well, if I ever get the opportunity to do it, I'm going to take it.

It was in moving my deal from Warner Brothers to Universal that you just get those, every now and then, you get the, "What have you always wanted to do?" question, and my answer was Vampire Academy. It was actually Vampire Academy and We Were Liars, which I'm now also doing. But when someone asks you that question, you seize that opportunity. And then they were thrilled to hear that and decided they wanted to do it.

Image via Peacock

You mentioned that lackluster film. Adaptations in general are hard to do, especially when you have really beloved books because people are always going to judge them off of the books. But you have this film out there, and I'm curious to know what has it been like adapting something and having that kind of dark cloud of, well, some people like the movie, some people really dislike the movie and did it change any of your approach to adapting this?

PLEC: I don't think so. I mean, neither of us saw the movie by choice, so we weren't stuck with like, "Oh, what did they do? Or what did they do wrong?"

MACINTYRE: Yeah.

PLEC: So we didn't have that clouding us. It's more of the pressure of, well, somebody already tried this and didn't do it very well, and so we really need to take this seriously. We need to be respectful of the material in all the right ways. We need to give these fans the thing that they haven't gotten yet, which is an adaptation that they can get excited about.

Going into the adaptation, were there any aspects of the books that you were like, I have to see this on screen, we have to keep this, this has to be something we do?

MACINTYRE: I think we were open to seeing everything that was in the books, but in having the opportunity to expand it to say, wow, it's streaming. It's a different world. In having this world be separate from the human world, I felt like it just opened up all these doors for us both story-wise and the visuals. And in going to Spain and saying, okay, we have castles, we have vistas, we have this ancient and modern culture that is unique and outside the human world, everything just gave us more and more and more to build on and then go back into everything that was in the book that we loved, which was kind of everything. All we were able to do is actually extend the visuals and some of the epic-ness that you can feel when you see it, not just in your head, at least our vision of it.

So I don't think there was anything in the books that I was like, I don't want to see that. I think I was down for pretty much everything in the books, all of the books. But it was just saying, okay, how do we do this? And I never felt pressure because I'm not Julie Plec, that's one thing. So it's a little easier for me. I also love adaptations of books. I love books and I love to see how people adapt them. For my whole life, even before I knew I was going to be a writer, I loved so much like, how did they figure this out? Or how did they decide to cut this or do that? I'm fascinated, especially by say, the Jane Austen books that get adapted and adapted and adapted. I like several versions of the same Jane Austen book.

So in my head, in the global big picture, I'm like, this is our version right now in the world that we live in. These books are going to be around forever and somebody might do another version down the line 20 years from now. And so I just feel like this is our presentation, our sense of it. What we can do with it right now? And then down the line people, these are these classic stories that'll get told and told. So I didn't feel crazy pressure that way, although we really wanted to honor Richelle so much for that great storytelling, and we really wanted to honor the fans who care so deeply like we do about the books. But to me, that's where I felt more pressure was, I just didn't want those guys to be like, you crazy, crazy people what have you done to us? So that was more the thing for me.

PLEC: Well, and that's been the best part more than what we could have anticipated or expected, is the fan feedback. The book fan feedback has been, I would say, almost universally positive, at least if it's not, no one's telling me. Everyone jumped on the ride and said, "Wow, they're making changes and yet this still feels like the show that we've always wanted." They have been in it wholeheartedly, the whole ride. It's been a thrill to see them enjoy it so much and to be so excited about it. And also to know, that they don't know what's coming, so we get to surprise them. Even though they are book aficionados, we get to still throw some wrenches in the storytelling that can really shock and thrill them. So reminding them that this is an adventure that we're all on together. So it's been fun.

Image via Peacock

Marguerite, you mentioned briefly the way that they're separated more from the humans than they are in the books and listening to the conversation, the very brief conversation between Dimitri and Rose in the finale made me think about how this adaptation is so different in regards to the relationship between humans and the Moroi. Can you both talk a little bit about the decision to make the Moroi society so far removed from humans in this adaptation?

PLEC: Well, it's funny because when you asked the earlier question, I was thinking about this. The first challenge that you have as a writer when you want to set something in an isolated environment, especially a boarding school or a training academy, is what is the conflict? What is the external jeopardy? What is going to bring you a story from, not just inside the walls, but where's the danger coming from? Where's the threat? I learned that with Legacies and so I was well suited coming into this to ask myself that question very early on. The first thing that I realized was, well in the books, they're off in these mountains in Montana, and then they fly everywhere to get to the Royal Court. They fly to get to this, they fly to get to the mall.

So all of the jeopardy that's happening to these characters in the books is happening with the exception of obviously the end of book two, is happening outside the walls of the school. So I thought it would be a good opportunity to combine the world of the province and the Royal Court so that the school was operating inside the walls of the Royal Court. The Royal Court had more palace intrigue, more political jeopardy, more societal jeopardy just by definition. And then because this is the hub of the queen, there's always going to be something lurking outside the walls. So it started with a desire to make sure we had direct access to storytelling opportunities and then when we realized we wanted to combine all these into one spot, we looked around and said, "Well, where the hell do we get that location? Where are we going to shoot? Where are we going to find a castle and a boarding school in Montana anywhere in the United States?"

We opened our minds up to Europe and then of course fell in love with Olite. And then we're like, well, we can't with any credibility say that this is Montana, so we made a decision to make it seem completely separated. Geographically, you're not really sure where it is that it feels a little bit European, but also a little American. There's just this sense of an other worldliness to it that perhaps you've driven by it 50 times, driving through the countryside of Europe and never seen that castle on the hill. Or maybe, there's a magical spell that prevents you from being able to see it. We thought, let's just make it this timeless space that exists somewhere that we don't really need to tell people.

I know when I revisited the book, I was really struck over the whole series in general, but I was really struck by how very mid-aughts it was. I had completely forgotten just how distinctly mid 2000 the entire series is, which is a completely different time and culture for society as a whole. Your series has been really praised for the diversity and inclusion. And I was really curious to know what steps that you took to ensure that that diversity and inclusion were impactful and purposeful to the characters and their arcs?

PLEC: It was our first priority.

MACINTYRE: It was baked into the process. There was no decision that we made from literally saying to each other when Julie was like, "I'm going to do it. You want to do it?" I'm like, "Oh, wait a minute. Okay, I'll do it." It was from then forward, every decision had that in mind from casting to how we made sure that the crew looked like the cast, how we tried to approach the writer's room. It's just been baked into the process. And when you just look at it from that perspective, it's not complicated. It's just how you move forward. I mean, Julie, was it particularly different for you than any other process you've been through? I mean, sometimes it was hard for things like getting people to Spain and stuff like that, but otherwise, how was it?

PLEC: No, I mean it was actually incredibly difficult because when we dove into the material, and we wanted to make it feel of this moment now, and we wanted to really dig deep and explore the themes of societal unfairness, of oppression, of those kind of things, then we launched those conversations of, for example, and I've talked about this recently with you I think, can Rose be Black?

There was no clear answer to that question, can Rose be black, without a lot of conversations. We never actually reached a consensus with our writers, other than that we knew that ultimately Sisi Stringer needed to be Rose. So then we had to make a lot of decisions about how to populate the world around her so that it didn't feel like this subservient class, the Dhampir were all people of color and then that impacts your casting decisions. And then everything becomes a more purposeful choice once you've made the choice to make Rose Hathaway a woman of color. It was fascinating, and it was complicated and there were a lot of conversations about it, but in the end, we ended up with this ensemble that is so diverse that we're so proud of, because I think you were with me, a young Asian woman came up and asked about the queen.

Oh no, this was, I was speaking at USC. She said, "Was that a deliberate choice to make the queen Asian?" And I said, "It was not a choice to make her specifically Asian, but it was one hundred percent a choice to make her a woman of color, because hello, that's what we want to see in this world." And she said, "I just grew up loving television and I have never seen a queen that looked like me and it was so exciting to see, and I love that stuff. That's great. But also shame on everybody else for taking so long to do that.

Image via Peacock

It's always so funny with adaptations because sometimes it's the little things that book fans will fixate on. So I was curious about Dimitri not having longer hair and Lissa not having blonde hair. What factored into those decisions? Because I remember, I think there was an Instagram story that Daniela shared that you tried the blonde hair, and maybe it didn't look right. But the smaller things, the weird things that people fixate on, not so much casting, which is just phenomenal because everybody so embodies their characters from the books. I can't picture anyone else now.

PLEC: We just felt, I mean we cast a beautiful Latina actress to play Lissa Dragomir. The idea of then erasing her in any way and putting a blonde wig on her just to service a book fan was not an option for me. And I was mad personally at the hairstylist who put that wig on her and made her fall in love with it because I'm like, "No dude, this is not okay." Elena Gilbert in the Vampire Diaries was blonde in all the book covers and all the descriptions and the amount of shit that we had to hear about on Twitter about Elena not being blonde was so ridiculous. And yet, I wouldn't have ever wanted anyone but Nina Dobrev to play that part.

So having already been through that once, I figured, fuck it, how bad can it be? And as for Dimitri, I personally, a lot of men with long hair are cheesy. I grew up in the generation with Fabio, right? So I have a hard time shaking Fabio from my head. If we had found an actor that organically seemed like he would look good with that hair, we would've gone for it, but Kieron is not that guy and Kieron is Dimitri.

MACINTYRE: Yeah, I think that's exactly right. The hair, I mean, even when you're reading the books, The duster, yes, that was coming. That duster was going to make its way in, but the hair wasn't important. It really is one of the things that we were early on before we launched, we were like, just come along for this ride with us. These casting choices, we will win you over, because they are embodying something much more important than Dimitri's hair. I think that's where, we were entirely in a situation of we trusted what was happening, and that people would come along for the ride, and they have.

PLEC: And Dimitri, in our show, Dimitri is Mr. Darcy.

MACINTYRE: A little more than, yeah.

PLEC: A little more than the books. In the books he's more swarthy. And in that characterization, it felt like we didn't need to force a cosmetic thing and we also felt like we didn't need to force him being Russian. We certainly didn't want some Fabio dude with a fake Russian accent and a duster starring in this show.

We've seen that before.

PLEC: Yeah, we have seen that before, haven't we? So, I don't know, Kieron is so beautiful in this role. He's so committed. He's so dedicated. He's doing such a good job. And the goal is to set him up for success and not need to play dress up with him.

MACINTYRE: Yeah, yeah.

Image via Peacock

For my last question, I still have my fingers crossed for that Season 2 renewal. Every time I get up in the morning, I check to see if the news has broken. But I'm curious to know what plots from the books that you're maybe excited to maybe visit in Season 2. I know fans, myself included, are very excited about maybe the prospect of, I don't know how to say it because I've only ever read it, but Strigitri, Strigoi Dimitri. Is there anything that you're really excited to hopefully explore in Season 2?

PLEC: Well, I mean, yes, there's a lot, not necessarily in season two. So I think we can be broader, like one hundred percent, are you kidding? The only reason I wanted to do these books in the first place is because of the Rose, Dimitri arc and what happens to them. And that scene on the bridge when she has, yeah, we all know what happened.

MACINTYRE: The bridge scene. The bridge scene.

PLEC: Right.

MACINTYRE: We know.

PLEC: I personally can't wait to meet, one day, Sydney, because I was a huge fan of the Bloodline spinoff and Sidney and Adrian's relationship. I loved that Adrian spent so long pining after Rose only to find love in a different unexpected way. That's one of my favorite tropes to explore when I'm telling love stories. Marguerite, what about you? What are your-

MACINTYRE: I want everything that was in the book. I want all of the things in the books, but also even the things that were talked about in the books that we didn't really see. We saw the Communes, but did we really understand more deeply what those were? We saw what do Strigoi do when they're not attacking. I want to see all those things that were tucked into the books that didn't have necessarily a huge amount of page count that is really fun storytelling and helps us along the way to expand the world. So I want everything in the books and more, so I'm just greedy. So yeah, it can't all happen in one season, but yeah, I'm excited for all the things we teed up. But you've seen the finale, so you know what we've teed up and there is a lot there, so I'm trying to think past that.

PLEC: Specific to season two, I'm excited to see the girls in the human world.

MACINTYRE: Yeah. Yeah.

PLEC: We made a very clear choice not to start the show with that and to end the season with that so that we could start season two with it and I can't wait.

MACINTYRE: Well, specific to season two, I will say you saw how Andre ended the season and I will say when you have a natural-born leader, and they say Strigoi when they become Strigoi are more the thing they are. We've seen the Strigoi organize and everything, I want to see what that combo looks like.

PLEC: I want to see the day he takes a stand against Tatiana. That's what I want to see.

MACINTYRE: He's like, here we go.

