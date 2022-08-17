After teasing the arrival of something Vampire Academy-related this morning, fans have been treated to a new trailer for Peacock's highly anticipated series adaptation of Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Back in the mid-aughts, millennial culture was split up into different factions: dystopian worlds and paranormal romances, and it's no surprise that The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec was tapped to adapt another beloved vampire romance, alongside Marguerite MacIntyre who worked with Plec on The Originals and Legacies.

Last month during SDCC, Vampire Academy fans got their first real glimpse of what they could expect from the intricate world of privilege and glamour that the moroi Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) and her best friend and dhampir Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) find themselves swept up into when tragedy strikes the Dragomir family. While there are much bigger stakes at play for Rose and Lissa, their lives at St. Vladimir's Academy also bring them face-to-face with danger and romance, with Rose's forbidden romance with Lissa's temporary guardian Dimitri Belikov (Kieron Moore) and Lissa's own forbidden romance with a fellow moroi named Christian Ozera (Andre Dae Kim). In an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, the showrunners spoke about how they sought to steer Vampire Academy away from the student/teacher dynamic between Dimitri and Rose in the book, which surely means they're going to go all-in on the palpable chemistry between the pair.

The new trailer showcases the world of moroi and dhampirs at St. Vladimir's Academy, as well as the deadly strigoi lurking in the shadows beyond the safety of the gates. It also gives a great look at Rose's dhampir training, her friendship with Lissa, the expectations of the world they live in, and the highly anticipated chemistry between her and Dimitri. It's also clear that Rose and Lissa are trapped in situations that they want to escape, but are otherwise unable to.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Why the 'Vampire Academy' Movie Deserves Another Look

Additional cast includes J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner. Vampire Academy is executive produced by Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn. The first episode was directed by Bille Woodruff, with subsequent episodes directed by Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, Geoff Shotz, and Julie Plec. The series was written by MacIntyre and Plec.

Vampire Academy premieres on September 15 on Peacock with four episodes, with new episodes debuting weekly on Thursdays. Watch the new trailer below: