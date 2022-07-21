Back in the mid-aughts, millennial culture was split up into different factions which included novels about dystopian worlds, like The Hunger Games and Divergent, and of course vampires, like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. But there was another vampiric series that caught the interest of an entire generation: Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Sure, the series was adapted into Vampire Academy movie in 2014, which was met with seriously mixed opinions, but the anticipation has never been higher than it is right now for Peacock's adaptation of the series. Which is exactly why the upcoming series landed a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Vampire Academy is showrun by Julie Plec, who is no stranger to the world of teenage vampirism, alongside Marguerite MacIntyre who worked with Plec on The Originals and Legacies. Last summer the cast was unveiled, including Sisi Stringer who will star as the book's main protagonist, the dhampir Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves as her moroi best friend Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore as the source of her forbidden romance Dimitri Belikov, and Andre Dae Kim as Lissa's paramour Christian Ozera. Additional cast includes J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner.

During the panel today, Plec unveiled the first look at Vampire Academy, taking audiences to St. Vladimir's Academy and right into the thick of things with Rose's struggle with the intricate world of privilege and glamour that attempts to put a strain on her friendship with Lissa. In the trailer, Lissa fears about her situation in life, while Rose assures her that she's going to protect her. That's what best friends are for, right? And for book fans worried that Rose and Dimitri wouldn't have the chemistry they're known for... the trailer features a handful of tension-filled moments that are sure to excite!

The series was given a straight-to-series order when Peacock picked it up last spring as part of Plec's overall deal with Universal Television. At this time, the first season is set for ten episodes, with Bille Woodruff directing the pilot which was penned by MacIntyre and Plec. Additional writers for the series include Linda Ge, Morenike Balogun-Koch, Jason Coffey, Adam Starks, Y. Shireen Razack, J.J. Braider, Noah Diaz, Tawal Panyacosit Jr., and Ben O'Hara.

Vampire Academy is set to debut on Peacock on September 15. Watch the new trailer below: