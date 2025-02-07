Almost eight years since its finale aired, The Vampire Diaries continues to be one of the most beloved teen dramas. Over the course of eight seasons, the series follows all the paranormal happenings in the town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. At its center is Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), once thought to be a normal teenage girl who winds up in the middle of a love triangle with two vampires: the Salvatore brothers, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder).

The Vampire Diaries has its legacy for a number of reasons. Mystic Falls is the perfect supernatural town, and the show's lore about its vampires, werewolves, and other supernatural beings is incredibly well-written and clever. Additionally, the characters are unique and compelling, and their romances are nothing short of epic. Above all else, the show has amazing writing, and some of the most memorable lines of dialogue. These are the 10 most iconic quotes from The Vampire Diaries, ranked.

10 "I'm shallow. I'm worse than shallow; I'm a kiddie pool!"

Caroline Forbes (Season 1, Episode 8)

Caroline Forbes' (Candice King) character arc is one of the very best parts of The Vampire Diaries. She starts out the show deeply insecure and focused on the most surface-level parts of high school. Upon becoming a vampire in Season 2, though, Caroline slowly grows into her own. She becomes strong, determined, and sure of herself. That being said, Caroline is still a lot of fun, even in the show's first season.

It's a funny and quotable line, but it also reflects some of the most endearing parts of Caroline, and how she has always been all too aware of her own faults.

9 "Hello, Brother."

Damon Salvatore (Multiple Episodes)