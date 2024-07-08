The Big Picture The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017, leaving fans craving more spinoffs.

Julie Plec hints at a potential new series inspired by L.J. Smith's novels.

The Vampire Diaries launched the careers of stars like Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder.

Sadly, good things come to an end and it stings a little bit. It's been seven years since The Vampire Diaries ended, and for many who were staunch lovers of the series, it's been sourly missed. The series was co-created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec with the series running for a total of 171 episodes from 2009 to 2017. The pair's work on the supernatural teen drama based on L. J. Smith's book series, led to two successful spinoffs in The Originals and Legacies. Now looking ahead to what might lie in store as part of the show's future expansion, Plec teases that a new series might be in store.

During the promotional run for her new Max series, The Girls on The Bus, which stars Supergirl star Melissa Benoist, Plec revealed in a conversation with Screen Rant about her potential plans for an expansion of the franchise. Despite not providing specific details regarding what the new series might be, Plec suggests that Smith's novels will serve as a potential source of inspiration. Plec's comments read:

"100%. Yeah, I have a story I still want to tell. I know that the people who are on the book have a story that they still want to tell. I'm sure Warner Bros. has plenty of stories they want to tell. So, the hope is they'll give me the opportunity to do it again. So, we'll see."

Since the original series ended in 2017, fans of the series have been clamoring for more spinoffs. This is even after its successful spinoffs like The Originals and Legacies premiered. However, some of the franchise's challenges began after The CW was acquired by Nexstar, who ultimately canceled the Legacies series in 2022. There exist interesting avenues by which the franchise might be expanded, and it would be an interesting development to watch out for. Some potential points of expansion might include exploring the broader range of supernatural beings that the novels cover, including kitsunes, psychics, and lots of witches.

'The Vampire Diaries': A Love Triangle For The Ages

Image via The CW

When The Vampire Diaries began to air in 2009, it served as a launching pad that significantly increased the global profiles of much of its cast, particularly Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder. Set in the fictional small town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, The Vampire Diaries, is centered around the love triangle between the series protagonist Elena Gilbert, portrayed by Dobrev, and vampire brothers Stefan Salvatore, played by Wesley and Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore. It was a love triangle so intense that series co-creator, Plec, was rooting for one of the couples.

All seasons of The Vampire Diaries are available to stream on Max.

The Vampire Diaries The lives, loves, dangers and disasters in the town, Mystic Falls, Virginia. Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers. Release Date September 10, 2009 Creator Julie Plec, Kevin Williamson Cast Paul Wesley , Ian Somerhalder , Katerina Graham , Candice Accola , Matthew Davis Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

WATCH ON MAX