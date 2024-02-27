The Big Picture Showrunner Julie Plec intended for Elena and Stefan to be endgame in The Vampire Diaries , but plans changed when actress Nina Dobrev exited.

Fans debated financial compensation for investing in a ship that changed due to actor exit, sparking discussion on the creator's original plans.

While fans were split between Delena and Stelena, Plec's gif confirmed the original plan was for Stefan and Elena to reunite eventually.

It’s not often that showrunners get to publicly state the couples that they root for in their own show, but since it’s been seven years since The Vampire Diaries ended, former showrunner and writer Julie Plec decided to weigh in on a fan discussion on X (former Twitter). The debate centered around the rerouting that screenwriters are forced to do when an actor decides to exit a series.

On the thread, a user commented that if you rooted for a couple that was clearly supposed to be the endgame of a show but then it changes because one actor decides to leave, fans should get some form of financial compensation for the time invested in the ship. It’d be another common thread if Plec herself hadn’t commented on it with several side eyes and a gif showing The Vampire Diaries stars Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) hugging.

In the TV Trope world, this would be considered a “Word of God,” meaning that the creator provides the ultimate answer that fans have been debating for years. Plec’s gif confirms that the plan was to always reunite Stefan and Elena at some point. Narratively, it would make some sense considering that they hit it off since the beginning of the series. There’s a whole slate of fans who were not very happy with the information, though, since the “rival” ship Delena – Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena – has a huge fanbase that considers their relationship a lot more compelling than Elena and Stefan’s.

'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Had Plans, But Nina Dobrev Had Others

Close

In any case, Plec’s plans went downhill when Dobrev decided she’d exit the series by the end of Season 6. At the time, the actor stated that she saw Elena’s journey as complete, and wrote on an Instagram post that she pretty much got to do everything that was possible to do in the series:

“I was a human, a vampire, a doppelganger, a crazy immortal, a doppelganger pretending to be human, a human pretending to be a doppelganger. I got kidnapped, killed, resurrected, tortured, cursed, body-snatched, was dead and undead.”

Dobrev indeed played a lot of characters in the CW series and we can’t pretend this didn’t take its toll on the actor’s physical and mental health. She did eventually return for the series finale two years later, but of course her absence hampered two years of events and character developments that Plec and her team might have in mind. At that time, that meant that Elena ended up with Damon, but now we know that this wasn’t the original plan at all.

You can check out Plec’s comment below: