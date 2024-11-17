When the horror genre comes to mind, it's hard not to think of Wes Craven. The popular genre director gave us such films as A Nightmare on Elm Street, People Under the Stairs, Red Eye, and Scream. However, not everything Craven has made is considered a classic. One of the biggest examples of that is 1995’s Vampire in Brooklyn. The horror comedy starring Eddie Murphy (Coming to America) failed to connect with moviegoers when it was initially released, but now Craven’s fans can give it a second shot or a first watch on Vizio's free streaming service.

As of November 1, Vampire in Brooklyn is streaming on Vizio WatchFree+. You have to have Vizio TV to watch it, but it’s a great option for horror fans looking to fill the gaps in Craven’s vast filmography. The horror film joins other genre treats this month like Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Training Day, and Black Hawk Down ahead of the holiday streaming rush.

What Is ‘Vampire in Brooklyn’ About?

A modern take on the iconic Dracula tale, Vampire in Brooklyn follows a Caribbean playboy named Maximilian (Murphy) who doubles as a vicious vampire of the night. The blood-sucker comes into contact with detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett), who’s investigating bizarre serial killings in the area. Unknown to her, they’re tied to Maximilian. When she starts feeling strange effects like hallucinations, Rita suspects there’s something not human about this case. It just might be too late for her to avoid this vampire’s deadly bite with a complex bloodline of her own.

What seemed like a match made in heaven with Craven’s proven horror success and Murphy’s box office draw sadly took a stake through the heart pretty quickly. Vampire in Brooklyn is one of the director’s worst-reviewed films, only holding an abysmal 11% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score isn’t much better at 31%. To make matters worse, its domestic box office return only hit $19 million, which was just shy of the horror comedy’s $20 million budget. Yet, like a lot of horror films of its era, Vampire in Brooklyn is slowly gaining a cult following and is being reassessed by more members of the horror community every day.

‘Vampires in Brooklyn’ Is Slowly Rising From the Grave

While Vampire in Brooklyn was lost in the shuffle between two Craven classics, New Nightmare and Scream, streaming has allowed this vampire flick to take in some fresh blood. Alongside streaming on Vizio FreeWatch+, it’s also available to watch on Paramount+ and for free on Pluto TV. Take a bite out of Vampire in Brooklyn with the clip and stream it this month on WatchFree+.

