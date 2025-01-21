Vampire movies seem to have eternal life. The subgenre has been around for well over a century (although drawing on much older folklore) and has turned up on-screen every decade. Vampire films have changed a lot over time, from gory to camp to romantic to comedic to terrifying. And while it's not quite as popular as it once was, the subgenre continues to deliver several movies every year. Most of them are disposable, but a few are worth a second look.

With this in mind, this list looks at the best vampire films of the 2020s so far. They represent a diverse range of approaches to vampire elements, from indie dramedies and straightforward horror to political satire and action flicks. There's bound to be something for everyone among these picks. They go to show that the richness of vampire lore seems to be infinitely malleable, updating itself for each new generation of audiences.

10 'Night Teeth' (2021)

Directed by Adam Randall

"You ever wonder what happens after dark in this city?" In Night Teeth, college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) takes on a chauffeur job to earn extra cash. His assignment involves driving two enigmatic women, Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry), to various LA parties. As the night unfolds, Benny discovers that his passengers are vampires embroiled in a clandestine war, and poor Ben is caught in the crossfire.

This is by no means a groundbreaking vampire flick, but it's still decent and, for the right viewer, enjoyable. It benefits significantly from the filmmakers' playful approach, imitating and paying tribute to classic tropes of the subgenre. There are no sparkly vampires to be found here. The movie is also nicely breezy, never asking much from the viewer. It may be low on substance, but Night Teeth is stylish, and there are solid performances from the likes of Alfie Allen and Sydney Sweeney.

9 'Blood Red Sky' (2021)

Directed by Peter Thorwarth

"Sometimes, you have to lose a part of yourself to save the thing you love." Blood Red Sky follows Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a woman afflicted with a mysterious illness, traveling with her son Elias on a transatlantic flight. When terrorists hijack the plane, Nadja's dark secret is revealed: she is a vampire. To protect her son, she unleashes her vampiric instincts, turning the hijackers' plan into a bloody struggle for survival. The result is Near Dark meets Jodi Foster's Flight Plan.

Blood Red Sku is a strong action-horror, making the most out of its claustrophobic setting. The movie works because it plays itself straight, opting to be serious and grim rather than camp or ironic. The script asks a lot of star Baumeister, and she delivers, capturing both the human and monstrous sides to her character, whether it's snapping and snarling like a snake or embodying a mother's intense grief.

8 'Day Shift' (2022)

Directed by J.J. Perry

"I’m just trying to make a living, man. Hunting vampires just happens to be a profitable gig." On the other end of the spectrum is Day Shift, a more comedic riff on vampire action. Jamie Foxx leads the cast as Bud Jablonski, apparently a regular pool cleaner in Los Angeles whose real occupation is hunting and killing vampires to collect bounties. The crux of the plot is Foxx's mission to take down a powerful vampire queen and keep his family together.

The finished product is decidedly goofy but that's what'll make it appeal to a certain audience. It's a nostalgic throwback to the wisecracking action blockbusters of an earlier era, reveling in inspirations like Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, and Blade. Again, Day Shift is no masterpiece, but it's elevated considerably by Foxx's effortless cool and Dave Franco's wackiness. As star vehicles go, one could do a lot worse.

7 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' (2023)

Directed by André Øvredal

"The devil is real. I’ve seen his face." Based on a chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter chronicles the ill-fated journey of a merchant ship transporting mysterious cargo from Carpathia to London. Unbeknownst to the crew, one of the crates contains Count Dracula. As the voyage progresses, the crew members experience strange occurrences and are hunted by a sinister presence.

Making a new Dracula film is a daunting task given the caliber of some of the movies that have gone before, but the filmmakers do a decent job here, crafting a lean, mean horror outing. Some of the execution stumbles, and the film perhaps falls a little short of its potential, but it deserves props for its refined aesthetic and frenzied conclusion. Demeter's fans included horror luminaries Guillermo Del Toro and Stephen King, the latter of whom called it "a throat-ripping good time" that "reminded [him] of the best of the Hammer movies from the '60s and '70s."

6 'The Vourdalak' (2023)

Directed by Santiago Fernández Calvete

"They say the vourdalak is neither alive nor dead but always hungry for the blood of those it loves most." This French film takes a different approach to the vampire film, telling more of a gothic horror/drama story. Set in a remote 19th-century Eastern European village, The Vourdalak focuses on the Marquis d'Urfé (Kacey Mottet Klein), a messenger from the king who gets lost in a forest and takes shelter with a strange family harboring macabre secrets.

The Vourdalak is a much subtler take on bloodsucker tropes; atmospheric dread and sumptuous visuals are at a premium here. The movie is also animated by a dark sense of humor, and it's just as fascinated with turbulent family dynamics as with monsters. It all builds up to a memorable feast scene, combining camp and eeriness. It makes for one of the smartest and most unique vampire movies in recent years. While too slow-paced for some, many will appreciate its deft storytelling and fleshed-out themes.

5 'Renfield' (2023)

Directed by Chris McKay

"I need to get out of a toxic relationship." A bizarro riff on Dracula, Renfield puts the spotlight on the Count's (Nicolas Cage) long-suffering servant (Nicholas Hoult). After centuries of servitude, Renfield seeks to break free from his master's control and live a normal life. His journey toward independence leads him to confront his codependency while navigating the challenges of modern-day New Orleans and the supernatural threats that come with it.

The humor is a mix of batty humor and gonzo acting, particularly from Cage, who seems physically incapable of turning down roles like this. Hoult adds a boyish charm to the proceedings, while Awkwafina is also entertaining as an aggressive cop. The special effects are also good, serving up great makeup and delectably gruesome carnage, reflecting Renfield's hefty $65 million budget. Still, the movie was a massive box office bomb, bringing in just $26.9 million despite decent reviews.