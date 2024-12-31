Of all the creatures featured in horror films, perhaps none are as popular as vampires—they've been appearing on our screens for decades, dating all the way back to the silent era. Often depicted as both terrifying and alluring, it’s no surprise Hollywood and audiences keep returning to vampire stories or that writers often tweak the lore to tell new tales of dread and passion. Vampires are also used as a metaphor for a number of social issues, contributing to their timelessness.

While some of the most iconic vampire films are decades-old classics, the past few years have brought some great additions to vampire lore, with films from some of horror's most notable names. Recent vampire films have blended horror with comedy or have continued to use the creatures to delve into political and social themes, as is common in horror. However, the best vampire movies of the last five years have been straightforward horror stories with terrifying villains who serve as reminders of the roots of vampire lore.

10 'Rabid' (2019)

Dir. Jen and Sylvia Soska

Image via A71 Entertainment.

In Rabid, Rose (Laura Vandervoort), an aspiring young fashion designer, is disfigured in a car accident. In her desperation to restore her looks, she undergoes an experimental stem-cell treatment at the hands of a sketchy doctor. The procedure is an apparent success: Rose looks exactly the same as before, only now she has an insatiable thirst for human blood. The movie is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name by David Cronenberg.

Both versions of Rabid have their strengths. The modern remake understandably gives the story some updates, most notably with the character of Rose. The movie combines vampires and zombies, as Rose feeding on people causes a zombie-like outbreak, although it’s unclear if the events are actually happening or are a hallucination. Rabid also offers some commentary on the fashion industry, though it would benefit from going even further.

Rabid Release Date December 13, 2019 Director Jen Soska , Sylvia Soska Cast Laura Vandervoort , Ben Hollingsworth , Mackenzie Gray , Tara Yelland , Ted Atherton , C.M. Punk Runtime 107 Writers John Serge , Jen Soska , Sylvia Soska

9 'Day Shift' (2022)

Dir. J. J. Perry

Image via Netflix

In the Netflix film Day Shift, working-class dad Bud (Jamie Foxx) wants to provide a good life for his 10-year-old daughter. But his pool-cleaning service is merely a front for his real job—he’s a vampire hunter who works with an international union. With his daughter in need of braces and tuition for her school, he must kill as many vampires as possible to earn thousands of dollars in the span of a week.

Like many recent vampire films, Day Shift includes elements of both horror and comedy, as well as some action—the fight scenes and car chases are some of its best moments. It’s a fun movie that's in on the joke, which makes it great for those looking for a more lighthearted vampire flick. Even so, Day Shift's vampires are sufficiently creepy and have interesting enough lore to make the film a superior entry into the horror-comedy subgenre.

8 'Renfield' (2023)

Dir. Chris McKay

Image via Universal Pictures

Renfield follows the titular right-hand man (Nicholas Hoult) of Dracula (Nicolas Cage), tasked with doing things like catching prey for his master. After centuries of obeying Dracula’s every wish, Renfield is tired of their dysfunctional relationship and is ready to break out on his own—he even attends a support group for victims of abuse. The movie was inspired by the characters in Bram Stoker’s famed novel Dracula.

Renfield provides plenty of entertainment and doesn’t take itself too seriously, especially when it comes to some over-the-top kills. Cage’s role as Dracula is among his best and most memorable, although it isn’t his first vampire movie, as he previously starred in the cult classic Vampire’s Kiss. But what makes Renfield different is its focus on a henchman rather than a famous villain, as well as the ways the dynamic between them is depicted.

Renfield Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 14, 2023 Cast Awkwafina , Ben Schwartz , Nicholas Cage , Nicholas Hoult Adrian Martinez , James Moses Black , Caroline Williams , Brandon Scott Jones Runtime 93 minutes Writers Ryan Ridley

7 'Vampires vs. the Bronx' (2020)

Dir. Oz Rodriguez

Image via Broadway Video

In Vampires vs. the Bronx, a trio of teenagers is forced to protect their neighborhood when they discover that gentrification isn’t the only threat: it’s being targeted by a group of vampires. Lil’ Mayor (Jaden Michael) is the first to realize it after he witnesses one killing a gang member. The adults around them aren’t much help, however, as they see the changes in the neighborhood as part of an inevitable cycle rather than something more sinister.

Vampires vs. the Bronx is a fun movie suitable for younger audiences, with a tone similar to that of ‘80s adventure movies. Like some other notable vampire films, it provides social and political commentary, most notably on gentrification—the vampires here are sucking the life out of the neighborhood, both literally and figuratively. The movie also touches on the power and value of community and what can be accomplished when it comes together.

Vampires vs. The Bronx Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 2, 2020 Cast Jaden Michael , Gregory Diaz IV , Sarah Gadon Shea Whigham , Method Man , Coco Jones Runtime 86 minutes Writers Blaise Hemingway , Osmany Rodriguez

6 'Blood Red Sky' (2021)

Dir. Peter Thorwarth

Image via Netflix

In Blood Red Sky, a group of terrorists hijacks an overnight transatlantic flight, whose passengers include Nadja (Peri Baumeister), a widow apparently suffering from leukemia traveling to America for treatment, and her son. Nadja goes to great lengths to protect him—including embracing her identity and strength as a vampire. Flashbacks reveal not only their happy life before Nadja’s husband was killed but also how she came to be a vampire.

The confining nature of airplanes and the threat of hijackers have been explored in horror before, but Blood Red Sky puts a new spin on both. The film is well-paced with wonderfully built tension, as well as some powerful emotional moments. Nadja is a fascinating character, a terrifying and threatening vampire and a loving, protective mother. With her presence guiding the action, Blood Red Sky is a story about the lengths a mother will go to for her child.

Blood Red Sky Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 23, 2021 Cast Graham McTavish , Peri Baumeister , Alexander Scheer , Roland Møller , Chidi Ajufo , Dominic Purcell , Kais Setti Runtime 121 minutes Writers Stefan Holtz , Peter Thorwarth

5 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Dir. Mike Flanagan

Image via Warner Bros.

Doctor Sleep follows Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor), now an adult struggling with alcoholism after the traumatizing events at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. He must protect a young girl, who has the gift of the “shine" just like he does, from a cult called The True Knot, whose members feed on the shine. The film was written and directed by Mike Flanagan and was based on the book of the same name by Stephen King.

Noted horror writer and director Flanagan takes on King’s material wonderfully—Doctor Sleep is a faithful adaptation of the book but also skillfully ties back to The Shining. It provides a deeper look at the characters of Danny and his father, but it also has plenty of terrifying moments. And while Doctor Sleep doesn’t feature traditional vampires, they behave in much the same way, feeding on the shine rather than blood.