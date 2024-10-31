Vampires have fascinated and entertained audiences for decades, making a name for themselves on the silver screen with hit films such as Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, Dracula, and Interview with a Vampire. While there are plenty of traditional vampire stories, some filmmakers have put their own spin on the mythical creatures, placing them in a modern setting and even adding a bit of comedy like in The Lost Boys and What We Do in The Shadows.

Even though there is a vast variety of vampire films that come to mind, some titles, including Bram Stoker's Dracula and Let the Right One In, rank as some of the greatest horror films of all time. From Christopher Lee's infamous portrayal as Count Dracula in Horror of Dracula to the iconic period piece Interview With a Vampire starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, these are ten vampire movies that are simply perfect from start to finish.

10 'Horror of Dracula' (1958)

Directed by Terence Fisher

Horror of Dracula is one of several adaptations of Bram Stoker's famous novel starring Christopher Lee as the alluring Count Dracula. The story follows a vampire hunter, Dr. Van Helsing (Peter Cushing) and his search for his friend, Jonathan Harker (Jonathan Van Eyssen), who has mysteriously gone missing. His search leads him to the castle of Count Dracula and, after discovering his friend in the vampire's coffin, he realizes that Dracula's next target is Harker's fiancée.

Despite rehashing the familiar tale, Lee's performance as Dracula is spellbinding and invokes an unsettling sense of fear and uncertainty for audiences. The film expertly depicts a Victorian-era backdrop with an accurate, ghastly tone plus a shock value of thrills and chills that makes Horror of Dracula not only one of the best horror films, but also a classic vampire flick that is simply to die for.

9 'Blade II' (2002)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Wesley Snipes returns in his signature as the Marvel Comics half-human, half-vampire, Blade, who has made it his life's mission to avenge his curse and save mankind from extinction. In the follow-up to the first film, Blade is forced to set aside his differences and join forces with the ones who he has set out to destroy in order to fight a new kind of monster that threatens both humans and vampires.

Blade II is an action-packed vampire film directed by the Maestro of Horror, Guillermo del Toro, and is a fitting continuation of Snipe's epic character. Snipes delivers an astounding performance as the hybrid hero and while some might have felt that the sequel lacked character development and plot, Blade II still unfolds as a solid vampire film that also gives a new look to the traditional superhero movie.

8 'Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror' (1922)

Directed by F.W. Murnau

If there was one silent film movie fans should watch in their lifetime, it should be Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which ranks as one of the greatest and most influential horror movies of all time. The film is an unofficial take on Stoker's novel and follows Count Orlok (Max Schreck) who summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote castle in Transylvania. Once Hutter arrives, he learns of Orlok's true nature and as he struggles to escape the vampire's castle, Orlok sets his sights on Hutter's wife as his next victim.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is a German Expressionist vampire film that makes up for the lack of sound with impeccable performances and a terrifying portrayal of a vampire who leaves a lasting impression on audiences. Aside from Schrek's horrifying appearance, his intricate movements and facial expressions induce more fear than any words or special effects could ever achieve. While the movie takes a few liberties with Stoker's famous story, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror brilliantly forges its own path as one of the most unique and incomparable vampire films of all time.

7 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Gary Oldman stars as the sophisticated Count Dracula who meets with a young lawyer, Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), at his home to finalize a land deal. When Dracula sees a photo of Harker's fiancée, Mina (Winona Ryder), he's taken aback by how much she resembles his deceased wife. In an effort to make her his bride, Dracula imprisons Harker in his castle before traveling to London in search of the beautiful Mina.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is an epic Gothic horror film directed by Francis Ford Coppola and is considered to be one of the best and most accurate adaptations of Stoker's novel. The film is a stunning visual work of art that effortlessly transports audiences to a vivid world of fantasy populated by overly defined and unforgettable characters. Despite some mixed reviews, Bram Stoker's Dracula received four Academy Award nominations, winning three for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup, and Best Sound Editing.

6 'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Teenage brothers, Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) move with their mom (Dianne Wiest) to a small town in Northern California where they make a few new friends and Michael becomes smitten with a local girl, Star (Jami Gertz). The boys soon realize their town is a safe haven for vampires and also learn that Star is under the spell of the leader of the undead, David (Keifer Sutherland).

The Lost Boys is a dark horror comedy that puts a modernized spin on the traditional vampire with a star-studded cast and an ambitious story. The movie essentially helped shift the traditional image of vampires in pop culture to a sexier, youthful portrayal that inspired a new generation of on-screen vampires. The Lost Boys is an edgy, blood-sucking film that redefined the vampires of the silver screen and, while some critics may not have given it a rave review, The Lost Boys is still noted for its flawless performances and bold new take on a well-established figure of the horror genre.

5 'Let The Right One In' (2008)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Set in the early 1980s, Let the Right One In is another phenomenal modern vampire film which follows a sensitive, lonely boy, Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), who is bullied and spends most of his time alone. When he meets his new neighbor, Eli (Lina Leandersson) the two begin to develop a friendship, but Oskar starts to notice things about Eli that make him believe she isn't like everyone else. Soon, Eli reveals her secret to him as well as her involvement in a series of local bloody murders.

Let the Right One In is a Swedish horror film based on the 2004 novel written by John Ajvide Lindqvist and gives an almost romantic, innocent perspective on the usual vampire character. The movie features the perfect combination of fear and compelling storytelling, all set against an effective, ominous atmosphere. Let the Right One In earned generally positive reviews and, unlike other vampire films, it doesn't rely on excessive blood and gore to depict the plot and relies on other (and surprising) methods to terrify audiences.

4 'Nosferatu the Vampyre' (1979)

Directed by Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre is a combination of the 1922 silent film as well as Stoker's novel and unfolds in Transylvania where Jonathan Harker (Bruno Ganz) is sent to Count Dracula's (Klaus Kinski) castle to sell him a house in Virna. After being captivated by photos of Harker's wife, Lucy (Isabelle Adjani), Dracula settles in Virna, bringing death and misfortune with him, plaguing the town with his thirst for human blood and his desire for Lucy.

Nosferatu the Vampyre is one o