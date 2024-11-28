Vampire-themed movies are a popular horror subgenre, but not many of them are action-packed. Some of the most famous examples of the genre, from Bram Stoker's Dracula to Interview With the Vampire, deal with the fascination with vampires more than putting them in action sequences. But there's no shortage of vampire action movies, with some being so iconic that they had the potential to become cult classics upon release.

Some viewers love the mix of vampires and action, but movies don't always have to be action-packed to be thrilling. Some are just exciting for their premise, and others have intense dialogue and a plot that sucks the viewers in from the start. An honorable mention goes to 1922's Nosferatu as the ultimate vampire movie because of the iconic, frightening imagery that shaped the landscape of horror. Including action and exciting moments, fans can prepare for a blood-sucking week by watching the most thrilling (and some underrated) vampire movies.

10 'Dracula Untold' (2014)

Directed by Gary Shore

Filled with cinematic action sequences and starring Luke Evans in a bold interpretation of Count Dracula, Dracula Untold focuses on the (mostly) untold version of the world's most famous vampire. While he's often shown as dark, foreboding, and moody, legends claim Vlad Tepes, also known as Vlad Dracula, was an experienced and brutal warlord. His skills ranged from highly skilled warfare, horse riding, and weapons handling to exceptional military leadership. This is, of course, too mild of an explanation of who Vlad Dracula really was.

Dracula Untold follows Vlad Dracula as a military commander and son of the great Vlad the Dragon; though his reputation as The Impaler follows him, in the movie, Vlad seems to regret his previous actions. While scouting parts of his kingdom, Vlad and his men see signs of Ottoman soldiers, concluding they're preparing to attack. He finds a cave at the end of his journey, where he meets the master vampire and gets turned into one to fight off the Ottomans. In this fairly lenient depiction of a cruel warlord, Dracula Untold takes some parts of history, intertwining them with heavily entertaining and thrilling action.

9 'Daybreakers' (2009)

Directed by Michael Spierig and Peter Spierig

An underrated vampire flick, Daybreakers is a slick, high-tech futuristic action movie that screams 2000s. The directing style, the cast, the special effects, the editing, and just the overall feel of the movie gives Daybreakers a kind of nostalgic quality to it when watched today. It stars Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Sam Neill, and it's set in a dystopian 2019, when all of humanity has become vampires now. The vampires have overtaken the world through the blood of an infected bat (an interesting parallel with coronavirus, for sure).

Hawke plays a hematologist, Edward, whose main goal is to come up with a human blood substitute; he works for the corporation run by Charles Bromley (Neill), which is the main supplier of human blood for vampires. When Edward meets a man nicknamed Elvis (Dafoe) who claims he's been cured of vampirism, the two work together on developing a cure. Ethan Hawke shows his prowess in action sequences and stylish fight scenes, while Sam Neill fully embodies the corporate villain in this thrilling vampire movie.

8 'Van Helsing' (2004)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Van Helsing is one of those movies that are good, and so bad they're good. With some cringeworthy plots and mechanics, it doesn't deserve the title of the best movie ever; however, Van Helsing is entertaining and a fabulous homage to steampunk and the Universal Monsters Universe. It's also one of the most thrilling vampire movies, which also features werewolves, vampire brides, Dr. Jekyll, and Victor Frankenstein. And most of them wear velvet, leather, corsets, and thigh-high boots as life itself depends on it (in this universe, it seemingly does).

In the movie, Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is the notorious, leather-clad, beefy creature hunter Van Helsing. After meeting one of the heirs to the Romanian king, Anna Valerious (Kate Beckinsale), the two join forces to stop Dracula from killing her and taking over the throne. There's a lot of lore in the movie itself; there are various Easter Eggs hidden, and Van Helsing himself is more than just a vampire hunter. Whether it's considered cringe-worthy or genuinely good, no one can deny Van Helsing is loads of fun and fit for a weekend watch.

7 'Fright Night' (1985)

Directed by Tom Holland

2011's Fright Night is arguably scarier, but no remake can ever beat an original (it's very rare, anyway). In 1985, Fright Night became one of the first movies to introduce an elaborate vampire killing kit, which was a movie-only concept that led viewers to believe it's real and something people just buy and have at home. Fright Night was also one of the movies from the 1980s with awesome special and visual effects, which seem to have traumatized most of the cast during their gruesome transformations behind the scenes.

Fright Night follows 17-year-old Charley (William Ragsdale) as he watches his new neighbor Jerry's (Chris Sarandon) every step. He gradually becomes convinced Jerry is a vampire, but when he tries to tell people, nobody takes him seriously. This becomes a cat and mouse game between Charley and Jerry, who tries to get under Charley's skin with various tactics. Fright Night is deliriously entertaining, blending dark humor with action and scares; it can also boast of representing different groups of people, with the director confirming queer themes in the movie.