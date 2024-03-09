The Big Picture Starring Paul Bettany, Karl Urban, and Lily Collins, the 2011 action horror Priest merges Western concepts with supernatural fantasy in a unique way that surprisingly pays off.

While not the first mashup between vampires and Westerns, the 2011 action horror flick Priest is undoubtedly the most original. Based on a graphic novel series of the same name by Hyung Min-woo, this action-packed adventure merges standard Western concepts with high supernatural fantasy set in an alternate world where humans and vampires have been at war since the dawn of time. But what if we told you that this movie had some distinct ties to the classic John Wayne flick The Searchers, and that, somehow, it actually works in the film's favor? Get ready to set off on a wild ride, one filled with more vampires and Western tropes than you'll know what to do with.

What Is 'Priest' About?

The film, helmed by Legion director Scott Stewart from a script by Cory Goodman, follows an unnamed warrior Priest (Paul Bettany) as he leaves his sanctuary city and disobeys the Church (who theoretically control everything within the city walls) to set out in search of his young niece who was taken by vampires. In this world, vampires are generally considered mindless animals that look more akin to the faceless monsters of A Quiet Place than they do Count Dracula, but the rabidness of their behavior only makes them more dangerous. Since they can't go out at night, they infect and turn humans into Familiars, who aren't exactly vampires themselves, though they look more like what you might picture.

The Priest vows to his brother Owen (Stephen Moyer), who took care of and married the warrior's old flame when he was taken by the Church for the Vampire War years ago, that he will get his niece Lucy (Lily Collins) back. But unbeknownst to the Priest, one of his former priestly allies, known only as Black Hat (played delightfully by Karl Urban), has been turned by the vampires into a new form of their species, one more akin to your standard vampire in looks but with the ability to walk freely in the sun. Black Hat was once left behind by the Priest (who, admittedly, tried his best to save him), only to be taken and tortured and eventually turned by the vampires. Now that he's evolved, he aims to restart the Vampire War and destroy everything the priests helped to preserve––all while using poor Lucy as bait for his former leader.

Joined by the young Sheriff Hicks (Cam Gigandet), who is Lucy's lover, and Priest's old ally, the Priestess (Maggie Q), the Vampire War vet tracks down Black Hat and his vampire forces after they massacre a few towns. Eventually, Priest faces off against Black Hat on the top of a speeding train, saves his niece (who is revealed to actually be the Priest's daughter, who had only just been born when he was drafted), and destroys all the vampires headed towards the walled city. The film ends with the Priest revealing the truth to the Church, that the vampires have returned, and he and the Priestess ride off into the night to take the fight back to the enemy.

How Is 'Priest' Similar to 'The Searchers'?

On the surface, it might not seem like Priest and The Searchers have anything in common. It's clear that the John Ford-directed Western is just that, a Western through and through, while Priest takes place in a heightened reality that mixes many of these ideas with a futuristic aesthetic and supernatural lore. Nevertheless, the basic plot is actually the same, with both Paul Bettany and John Wayne's characters setting off with a younger companion in search of their missing niece who has been taken by a band of "monsters" who escaped their own reservation, and who have plans to assimilate said niece into their tribe/clan. While that might seem like a stretch up front, director Scott Stewart had this connection in mind all along.

"The movie has this desaturated, somber quality. There is a Wastelands, and the priest character meets up with this young sheriff to try to find this young woman who has been kidnapped by vampires," Stewart told FearNet back in 2010. "It's definitely an homage to John Ford's The Searchers. The vampires are the Comanche, and the priest is similar to John Wayne's character. The priest was a soldier but now is an outcast. He used to be a warrior; now kids look at him like a freak."

Plenty of comparisons could be made between the Priest and Ethan Edwards. Both are veterans from a bygone war (in Edwards' case, the American Civil War and the Second Franco–Mexican War), and both had a thing for their sisters-in-law. For years, critics have theorized that Debbie Edwards (Natalie Wood) in The Searchers may even be Ethan's daughter, a school of thought that makes itself an obvious reality in Priest, where Lucy really is the Priest's flesh and blood.

At the end of The Searchers, Ethan nearly kills Debbie once he sees that she's been assimilated into a Comanche tribe, seeing her as one of the Native Americans he is used to hunting down. While Ethan is talked down and comes to see Debbie as the little girl he came to save, he tries his damnedest to kill her first. In Priest, one of the common arguments between the titular warrior and Hicks is that, if Lucy is infected by the vampires, he will kill her before letting her live her life that way. The Priest vows that he will, and ultimately we'll never know, as he keeps Black Hat from turning her, thus saving her immortal soul. Hicks and Lucy are reunited, and Priest ends happily with our hero returning to the fight, an interesting take on the ending of The Searchers, where John Wayne walks out into the desert after returning his niece home.

The Western Influences on 'Priest' Make It Shine Despite Its Flaws

We're not out here trying to claim that Priest is an exceptional film. Sure, the dialogue can be a bit clunky or clichéd at times and the direction leaves a little to be desired, but for as much rough as there is here, there are a few diamonds too — like the battle between the Priest and Black Hat on the moving train. Talk about something straight out of a Western. But other Western elements in this film make it more than just your standard supernatural action thriller, turning Priest into a thoughtful yet imperfect tribute to the genre.

There's a neat homage to Monument Valley (a favorite shooting location of director John Ford) when the Priest travels from the city and through the desert to the town of Augustine. Like the "Outer Rim" featured so often in The Mandalorian (and Star Wars, in general), these desert lands echo the American Southwest that so many Westerns make their own. The vampires themselves are banished to reservations not unlike how the United States pushed Native Americans onto reservation lands in our world. Of course, the allegory completely breaks down when, unlike the Native Americans of our world, the vampires in Priest are evil, with bloodthirsty appetites and a desire to use humanity as slaves.

Though perhaps one of the biggest Western tropes comes from Karl Urban's villainous character, who is literally named Black Hat. Of course, the term "black hat" has been used in the past to refer to villains or other antagonists, due to the classic Western trope of using black hats to signify that a character is a villain while using white or lighter-toned hats to make it clear who the hero/protagonist is. While most characters in Priest wear black, Black Hat is the only one with a, well, black hat, thus signifying his status as the ultimate villain. It might be a bit on the nose, but for a movie that takes place in a world that takes concepts from Westerns as well as the science-fiction and fantasy genres, sometimes being obvious is the best thing you can do to help your audience sift through all the allusions. "Priest is really a science fiction film and a Western. It’s not a horror film, per se," director Scott Stewart told Collider back in 2011. "It’s much more of an action movie."

