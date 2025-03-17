There's no part of the horror genre that I love more than a good old-fashioned monster flick or creature feature, and this has always been reflected the strongest by a deep love of vampires. If a film or television series includes a vampire, I am automatically interested in watching it, a character trait that has been inside of me for as long as I can remember, as one of my earliest cinematic memories comes from The Little Vampire. My fascination with vampires continued throughout my childhood, and was later ignited by new releases such as What We Do in the Shadows — no matter what the horror genre throws my way, I always find myself wanting to return to vampires. While I've loved many different vampires during my time on Earth so far, film and television releases of the last five years have solidified one opinion of mine: vampires are at their best when they are truly horrifying, and the uglier they are, the better.

That's not to say that I don't enjoy the Laszlo Cravensworths and Astarions of the vampire world, and like anyone else that appreciates Van Helsing, I am not immune to Dracula's Brides. But when it comes to utilizing vampires to inspire the key emotion they've always been known for — fear — this is done best in the horror genre when heartthrobs are thrown aside in favor of the horrifying. The most impactful vampires of the 2020s have been those that were constructed practically, with makeup and prosthetics that create a monster who doesn't just say they're monstrous, they look it. Often, having a vampire who physically represents the word "monster" in full allows for behaviors that are more animalistic and primal in nature, and without a pretty face to hide behind it can be harder for audiences to humanize the actions carried out on the screen.

Heart-Pounding & Harder to Humanize