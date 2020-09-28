‘Vampires vs. The Bronx’ Trailer Proves Gentrification Really Sucks

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Vampires vs. The Bronx, a kids-fight-monsters creature feature dropping just in time for Halloween. Directed by Oz Rodriguez (A.P. Bio) from a script he co-wrote with Blaise Hemingway (UglyDolls), the film stars Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Shea Whigham.

The concept for this one is a killer, playing off the concept of gentrification by pitting a crew of Bronx kids against an (extremely white!) nest of vampires who have settled in their neighborhood. Right off the bat, the trailer gives off some very similar vibes to Attack the Block, the South London-set alien invasion flick that put John Boyega on Hollywood’s radar. (Of course, Netflix would also like you to notice the Stranger Things parallels.) I’m also curious to see how Rodriguez fares with a feature-length horror film. The director has cut his teeth across a number of television episodes, but most notably Saturday Night Live, where he’s directed more than 45 segments. (SNL executive-producer Lorne Michaels is, unsurprisingly, a producer on Vampires vs. The Bronx.)

Check out the trailer below, followed by the film’s official poster. Vampires vs. The Bronx is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, October 2. For more on Netflix’s spooky October offerings, check out the streaming service’s full “Netflix and Chills” lineup.

Here is the official synopsis for Vampires vs. The Bronx: