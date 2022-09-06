When A24 was founded in 2012, it was with a particular goal in mind: to make movies “from a distinctive point of view”, and bring some excitement back to film. More than eighty years earlier, at a time when ‘talkies’ were upending the entire entertainment industry, Danish director Carl Theodor Dreyer intended for his next project to be something quite different, and removed from the interference of the all-powerful studio system. Although separated by decades, languages and social climates, Dreyer and A24 would both make their marks with brooding and creative films that examined the inner workings of the mind, of humanity, of life itself.

Already well-established as a director and enjoying much glory for his previous picture The Passion of Joan of Arc, Dreyer had quite the task on his hands with making an independent production, so luckily for him an interesting offer came his way: through association with some of France’s emerging art filmmakers, he met aristocrat Nicolas de Gunzburg, whose dream was to try his hand at acting. He agreed to finance a film if he could star in it, and with the idea of exploiting the currently-popular vampire market, the two men set to work on Vampyr.

Vampyr is the brief, simple story of a young man named Allan Grey, who is something of a spiritualist and prone to strange energies. When he lodges at a riverside pub in the French countryside, he is overwhelmed by some mysterious presence that troubles his days and disturbs his nights. A strange old man wanders into his room one night and places a parcel on his desk labeled ‘to be opened upon my death’. When ghostly shadows lure Allan to a country manor, he witnesses the murder of its occupant - and it is none other than the strange old man from the inn. The rest of the family invite Allan to stay with them, and he unwraps the mysterious parcel left for him to find a book on vampires, leading him to realize there is something supernatural at play that he must bring to an end.

It is a remarkably adventurous piece of cinema far more in keeping with the emerging surrealist art film movement of its time; Luis Buñuel and Salvador Dalí teamed up for two iconic surrealist pictures, Un Chien Andalou and L’Age d’Or, while Jean Cocteau was exploring the avant-garde with The Blood of a Poet. Such artists were breaking out and shaking off the constraints of the studio system that had, up to this point, largely governed feature film. As with any good indie production, this forced filmmakers to get creative, and arguably, try a lot harder than they would otherwise have to. Money was tight, so shoots were cheap, on-location affairs with minimal equipment and often unknown actors. Their interest was not really in making money - although that couldn’t hurt - but in creating something truly unique, in expanding their own artistic minds and exploring ideas in ways that audiences hadn’t seen before.

The horror vein of A24’s productions has quite a particular flavor, both in terms of composition and themes. The movies often focus on manifestations of the human psyche, emotions such as grief, loss, fear and insecurity, while taking on visual and aural styles that creep up into the realm of surrealism. The storytelling always looks to shake off the conventions of the genre in ways that are inherently unsettling. Regular horror movie-going leaves viewers anticipating a certain kind of movie these days, so that when a shot is widely framed with plenty of visible background, the audience scans it for the inevitable ghoul lurking about, or sudden face at the window; any period of silence is expected to climax in a sudden loud noise. A24 is uninterested in such fodder, and in fact uses these expectations to its advantage: the total lack of horror conventions leaves the viewer on edge, constantly unnerved and never knowing when and where the threat will crop up.

This is certainly the case with Vampyr. Although you could never accuse it of being scary by modern standards, there is an uncanny otherworldliness about it that is unsettling. A particularly brilliant sequence - one that leans fully into the Buñuel style of dreaminess - shows Allan have an out-of-body experience, and see his own death and burial. This is filmed from the perspective of his lifeless body, as he is carried out of the manor, looking straight up at the looming building and murky sky above, to the fields where he is buried. The scene demonstrates his deepest fears stirred by the undoubtedly supernatural goings-on, showing a glimpse of what being undead for eternity may look like and why it is so important that he bring the nightmare to an end. It is the perfect blend of relatable human fear and fairytale menace.

The prominence of ancient folklore in A24 horrors is a defining characteristic. From the overt to the understated, there is a ritualistic undertone to its horror filmography. Some pictures look at the mythology and superstition of centuries past quite directly, such as Midsommar’s depictions of pagan ceremony, Hereditary’s focus on demonic worship, and The Witch’s clash of puritans and the antichrist. Men is a very recent release for the company that is in keeping with these traditions: a relatable human situation is slowly but surely blended with essences of folklore, fairytale and pagan tradition. Vampyr lands smack in the middle of such thematic styles. The early 20th century was marked by a boom in spiritualism and curiosity in the supernatural. Séances and stage magic were becoming popular, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - a man of science and logic - spent his life chasing the possibility of the supernatural, and was even fooled into believing that two little girls in Northern England had captured photographic evidence of fairies. The occult and otherworldly matters were at the forefront of public consciousness, and evidently this fed into the stories explored in the early years of cinema.

In an era without the luxury of easily portable cameras, or much sense of physical freedom on set, Vampyr goes to considerable lengths to do something a bit different. There is much handheld camerawork from a perspective that refuses to sit still, and an eerily voyeuristic feeling is achieved. The camera follows characters as they walk, run, leave rooms; it lurks behind furniture and objects as if spying on them. A surprising effort is given to shot composition and choreography, with many long-running shots that pan and swivel to follow the action. A particularly inspired sequence uses double exposure to give Allan a translucent ghostlike appearance as he investigates the wrongdoings of the crazy village doctor, someone he suspects may be playing a part in the mayhem. This cannot have been an easy thing to pull off so neatly, but the experienced director clearly had much heart and thought to put into this work, even if he didn’t have studio money.

Where editing could have been utilized to stitch together slapdash footage, a sophisticated approach is taken, with cuts placed very deliberately and timed impeccably to underpin the action of the scene. There is a fabulous shot that is far ahead of its time, in which Allan is about to drive the stake (iron this time, not wood - the Germans apparently have a fondness for iron) through the corpse of the vampire to break the curse, and just as he swings the mallet downwards, we get a quick cut to the cloudy sky as the sound of the strike rings out. By modern standards, it is a well-worn staple of editing, especially to build tension or keep censors happy by diverting from the main action, but here it is innovative and works well in a movie that is exciting and creative from start to finish.

Of course, the camera is essential to building the uncanny dreamworld of A24 horror. Shots are often multilayered, both visually and thematically, with depth of field used to eerie effect. The trees of forests look like cardboard cutouts stretching into the distance, with those at the front in razor-sharp focus, those behind getting steadily blurrier. Just the use of camera focus in A24 movies is an essay in itself, and is often played around with to create a not-quite-right feeling in the viewer. In a graveyard scene of a woman talking to a priest, Men utilizes a focus blur in the background that looks almost fish-eye, causing the greenery to smudge into a spiral mess that is only odd if you stare for too long. To the casual eye, nothing seems out of the ordinary. It is this Lynchean style of unreality that really gives A24 horror its bite: it is always looking to throw the audience off by the tiniest margin, so that everything feels a little queasy, but not enough to attract any suspicion, like an old house built ever so slightly askew.

Sound is another key component of both Vampyr and A24. The former was made during the unsteady crossover of silent film and talkies, necessitating selective use of recorded dialog and more emphasis on title cards (in this case whole pages of a book) and musical scoring. The music gives it an almost balletic quality, in which sound is used to convey and emphasize the action on screen, from ghostly wailings to dramatic poundings perfectly synced to the rhythmic fall of flour in a mill. A24 is notable for its long dialog-free stretches, in which sound and vision come together to create atmosphere. Films like The Witch heighten the themes and sense of dread with vocal accompaniment that sounds almost ritualistic, a frantic human component of the story.

Symbology is really what makes these pictures what they are. Each movie is like an anthropological study on ancient cave paintings or long-abandoned tools. The viewer is implored to read between the lines and explore for themselves what is really going on under the surface. The opening scene of Vampyr keeps cutting back to a ferryman holding a scythe - a clear suggestion of lurking death, and the possibility of some permanent one-way crossing. It also repeatedly shows the silhouette of some angelic figure standing boldly against the cloudy sky, holding wreaths and corn stalks, perhaps indicating some distant, diluted form of redemption. Text crawls use basic images as backgrounds, such as spider webs to indicate a deadly entanglement and an hourglass as a reminder that time is of the essence. A24, of course, delves so heartily into symbology that the internet has a plethora of 'Ending Explained' essays that really dissect the images and examine their deeper meaning.

It is arguable that the film industry - even the wider art world in general - has reached several creative peaks since the start of the 20th century, and these have each been reactionary in nature. While the likes of Dreyer and Buñuel were relatively early figures in the history of cinema, in their time art was being turned on its head by countercultural movements, mostly in response to WWI. This was how dadaism came about, in which any sense of logic and order was rebelled against in favor of radical expression by any means. It was essentially a giant middle finger to cultural norms. Now in the 21st century, many feel that the art of film, at least in its mainstream form, has grown stale, lazy or run out of ideas; the standard theatrical release of the 2020s can be fairly easily defined. The likes of A24 are the rebels with a cause in this regard; their objective is to tell stories differently, and by doing so, breathe a bit of life back into studio filmmaking. The cultural landscapes of 1930s cinema and 2020s cinema have their similarities, and because of this, some works of the former could be seen as spiritual predecessors to the latter. Vampyr is most definitely one such work.