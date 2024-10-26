Admittedly, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Count Dracula that was as seductive or memorable as Bela Lugosi's, or even as masterfully evil in presence as Christopher Lee's. Both Lee and Lugosi are considered Dracula icons these days, and for good reason. But if you're looking for a slightly different take on literature's most famous vampire, may we suggest Richard Roxburgh's performance as the Count in the criminally underrated Van Helsing? Though the film itself hasn't always been the most well-received, it features one of Roxburgh's most energetic performances, and certainly his best in a villainous role. Not only is his Dracula one of the most powerful ever put on screen, but he's also one of the most relentless.

Richard Roxburgh Shines as 'Van Helsing's Count Dracula

This Hugh Jackman-led ode to the Universal Monsters may have come out 20 years ago, but Roxburgh’s dramatic — almost Shakespearian — take on horror’s greatest vampire is so over-the-top that it begs to be remembered. His dramatic cadence, as if he's playing the role for the stage rather than the screen, feels just right for this often over-the-top take on Hollywood's most famous monsters. And yet, his presence on the screen commands our full attention. The way Roxburgh's Count Dracula exudes both fear and vulnerability, often in the same lifeless breath, makes us almost sympathetic for this devil. Of course, he's still Dracula, so those sympathies only go so far. Yet, there's a skin-deep desire for connection that encourages him to pursue even his sworn enemies as closer companions.

The truth is, Van Helsing’s Dracula lore is already fascinating on its own. Here, it's implied that Van Helsing (Jackman) himself killed Dracula in life, only for him to make a literal deal with the Devil in death. Their shared, centuries-long history is still a bit of a mystery — and likely always will be, unless we get some sort of legacy sequel (please, Universal?) — but that doesn't keep us from connecting thoroughly with this take on the character. In fact, aside from Van Helsing's interesting mythology, Roxburgh’s performance really hits the whole thing home. He’s careful and conniving, wasting no opportunity to make his rule over the darker parts of Europe complete. The swashbuckling gravitas he gives the vampiric Count is undeniable, and his flare for the dramatic sets him apart from some of the more understated and stoic versions of Bram Stoker’s infamous creature.

In a film that relies on straightman action heroes (Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale), plucky and sarcastic comic relief (David Wenham and Kevin J. O'Connor), and complicated monsters that only wish to be human (Shuler Hensley and Will Kemp), Roxburgh's Count Dracula is a dangerous mixture who inverts each of these qualities. He's a complicated monster, yes, but one who wishes to dominate humanity rather than become like them (even if he is a bit envious of humans' ability to feel). He can be quite funny on occasion and his use of sarcasm is exquisite, but he always uses it as a pretext for violence. And, of course, he can also play things straight as Van Helsing does, taking matters all too seriously from a more devilish lens. Roxburgh plays perfectly with everyone Dracula comes in contact with, even if not everyone survives.

We Deserved More of Richard Roxburgh's Count Dracula

Dracula isn't necessarily an easy character to play. There are so many facets of his motives and complex incarnations of his history that every new version of the character is, on some level, bogged down by the past. This is particularly the case following Bela Lugosi's performance as the character, a distinct portrayal that far too many try to emulate. While Van Helsing was meant to be a way to honor the Universal Monsters franchise in a distinctly action-adventure format (not unlike Stephen Sommers previous success with The Mummy), Roxburgh wisely resists the urge to imitate Lugosi. Though he, like the 1930s Dracula star, likewise plays the Count as a bit over-the-top, his performance is unique to this iteration of the character. It feels authentic within this low-fantasy world, like it belongs. This is the magic of Roxburgh's Dracula.

It's a shame that Van Helsing never got a sequel though, because despite the titular monster hunter slaying Count Dracula here, there was always the possibility that Roxburgh could return for a sequel, either via flashback or in the main narrative. Director Stephen Sommers had a history of this already, having brought Arnold Vosloo's deceased antagonist Imhotep back for The Mummy Returns, so it stands to reason that we could've seen Roxburgh's Dracula again. But it's a moot point either way, we're afraid, as the Van Helsing franchise was dead in the water before it even had the chance to spin-off on television. Even still, if there’s one underrated Dracula performance worth revisiting this All Hallows’ Eve, it’s Richard Roxburgh’s take on the vampire.

Van Helsing is available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

