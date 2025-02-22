Thanks to recent films like Renfield, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Abigail, and Nosferatu, Dracula is more popular than ever. The famous vampiric Count has risen from the dead in pop culture. Alongside his new cinematic nightmares, the Prince of Darkness' merchandise has been sucking the life out of horror collectors for the last number of years. This has included appeal collections, Funko Pops, and action figures. Now, Dracula has met his match as NECA has introduced their latest figure based on Peter Cushing's Doctor Van Helsing.

Based on Cushing's likeness in 1959’s Horror of Dracula, this Ultimate Van Helsing figure is armed to the teeth with some killer accessories. This includes an extra suited torso, extra gloved and bare hands, wooden stakes, a hammer, a holy cross, and two silver candlesticks that can come together to form a makeshift cross. The figure also features multiple heads. There's one with a top hat, one without, and another with Cushing displaying an angry face. The main torso of the piece has Van Helsing wearing a fur-lined coat. While NECA has spent most of this decade creating seven-inch figures based on Universal’s iconic versions of classic monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, and The Mummy, this Van Helsing is the second figure they’ve produced from the Hammer monster series. This is a franchise that started in the mid-50s after the main Universal Monster craze was over. Van Helsing now joins Christopher Lee's Dracula in NECA's Hammer collection.

Hammer’s Blood-Soaked Era of Monsters