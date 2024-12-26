Hugh Jackman has made headlines this year thanks to his returning performance as the famous clawed mutant in the superhero tentpole, Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. However, 20 years ago, Jackman suited up alongside Kate Beckinsale for one of his more interesting roles that has been lost to time but will remain iconic. Jackman and Beckinsale star in Van Helsing, the 2004 supernatural fantasy flick following a monster hunter who is sent to Transylvania to stop Dracula, the vampire who is using Frankenstein’s research and a werewolf for evil purposes. Van Helsing earned a 24% score from critics and a 57% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and Netflix announced that the last day to stream the action thriller will be December 31.

Van Helsing was written and directed by Stephen Sommers, and it is still among his most famous works to this day, along with G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the 2009 action thriller starring Channing Tatum and Dennis Quaid. Sommers is also famous for his work on The Mummy, the 1999 globetrotting desert adventure starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound. More of Sommers’ signature works came 30 years ago in 1994 on The Jungle Book, the film based on the famous novel that stars Game of Thrones veteran Lena Headey and Jurassic Park star Sam Neill. Sommers has also been tapped to direct When Worlds Collide, an upcoming sci-fi thriller based on the novel by Edwin Balmer, but details and casting for the project remain sparse at this time.

What Else Has Hugh Jackman Been in Recently?

Before starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman featured opposite Nicole Kidman in Australia - Baz Luhrmann's love letter to teh titular continent that was later extended with Hulu's Faraway Downs. He also teamed up with Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby for The Son, which was the year after he starred alongside Silo and Mission: Impossible veteran Rebecca Ferguson in Reminiscence. Jackman also played a recurring role in Bad Education, the HBO Original docudrama that also stars Ray Romano and Allison Janey, and he worked with J.K. Simmons and Vera Farmiga on The Front Runner, the R-rated political thriller streaming on Starz.

Your changes have been saved Van Helsing The famed monster hunter is sent to Transylvania to stop Count Dracula, who is using Dr. Frankenstein's research and a werewolf for nefarious purposes. Director Stephen Sommers Cast Hugh Jackman , Kate Beckinsale , Richard Roxburgh , David Wenham , Shuler Hensley Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Stephen Sommers

