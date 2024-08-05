The Big Picture Hugh Jackman's Van Helsing is back in the spotlight, delivering a visually thrilling blend of horror and action on Max's platform.

Despite mixed reviews, Van Helsing has gained a loyal fanbase over the years, becoming a cult classic for monster movie enthusiasts.

Universal Pictures had high hopes for a Van Helsing sequel, but plans were eventually scrapped, leading to reboots and a TV series.

Hugh Jackman's Van Helsing has soared back into popularity, making its way into the top ten on Max's streaming platform. This 2004 action-horror film stars Jackman as Gabriel Van Helsing, a legendary monster hunter tasked with eliminating iconic supernatural threats like Count Dracula, the Wolfman, and Frankenstein's monster. Directed by Stephen Sommers, the film presents a reimagined version of the classic character Van Helsing, originally from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. In Stoker's story, Abraham Van Helsing is a scholarly doctor and vampire hunter who leads the charge against Dracula. In Sommers' adaptation, the character is transformed into a more action-oriented figure, armed with an array of gadgets and weapons to combat various dark creatures. The movie delivers a blend of gothic horror, fast-paced action, and special effects, making it a visually thrilling experience.

Upon its release, Van Helsing received mixed reviews from critics. While the film was praised for its ambitious special effects and Jackman's charismatic performance, it faced criticism for its convoluted plot and over-reliance on CGI. Despite this, the film has found a dedicated fanbase over the years, becoming a cult classic that appeals to fans of monster movies and action-packed adventures.

Was There a 'Van Helsing' Sequel?

Universal Pictures was so confident in the potential success of Van Helsing that they began developing a sequel even before the film's release. They retained the original Transylvania sets, anticipating a return for future projects. However, despite the film's moderate box office success, grossing $300 million worldwide, plans for a sequel were eventually scrapped.

In 2012, Universal announced a reboot with Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci producing and Tom Cruise initially set to star and produce. Rupert Sanders was considered to direct, and later, Jon Spaihts and Eric Heisserer were brought on as co-screenwriters. Although Cruise left the project, he was later cast in The Mummy, another Universal monster reboot, released in 2017.

Another attempt at bringing the character to screens came in the form of the Van Helsing TV series, which aired on Syfy from 2016 to 2021, stars Kelly Overton as Vanessa Helsing, the protagonist who discovers her blood can cure vampires. The series also features Jonathan Scarfe as Axel Miller, a marine who protects Vanessa, and Christopher Heyerdahl as Sam, a complex and menacing character. The ensemble cast includes Rukiya Bernard as Doc, a scientist and former vampire, and Aleks Paunovic as Julius, a vampire who becomes an ally. The series blends horror, drama, and supernatural elements, focusing on Vanessa's journey to reclaim the world from vampire rule.

Van Helsing is streaming now on Max.