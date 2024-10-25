In 2004, Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale teamed up for an action-adventure picture that doubled as a love-letter to the original Universal Monsters franchise. Directed by Stephen Sommers (who had recently resurrected The Mummy), Van Helsing combined Dracula and Frankenstein with The Wolf Man and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, offering audiences a new sort of action hero to root for in Jackman's Gabriel Van Helsing. Universal had high hopes for Van Helsing, and at one point even developed a television spin-off set in the region of Transylvania. But what happened? Well, let's just say box-office receipts matter after all.

'Transylvania' Would Have Expanded the 'Van Helsing' Universe

We don't know much about this Van Helsing spin-off, but we know it was called Transylvania. The series would've utilized many of the sets from the original motion picture, but would've featured an entirely new cast. Stephen Sommers was slated to write and executive produce the series alongside Bob Ducsay, which NBC announced some eight months before Van Helsing even hit theaters. Per NBC via The Futon Critic, Transylvania would have been "a character-driven soap opera, and the central figure will be a young cowboy from Texas who's pressed into duty and becomes the sheriff in a town where oddities abound." But this wouldn't have been your standard monster-of-the-week show like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Rather, Transylvania would have been a semi-serialized narrative about this American sheriff as he fought to keep the peace between two different monster families who populate the town.

In preparation for the series' pickup, many believed that Universal kept the Transylvania village set (one of the most spectacular things about the production) they had built in Prague intact for the series. Unfortunately, only a few weeks into Van Helsing's disappointing box-office returns, NBC opted against pursuing the project any further. A pilot was deemed "too expensive" to shoot, and Van Helsing wasn't the success story many had hoped for. Despite that, NBC-Universal figurehead Jeff Zucker told Variety that, "The box office has no bearing whatsoever on our plans to move forward or not." The executive maintained that their decision to remove Transylvania from NBC's lineup was based solely on their network needs. Transylvania remained in development for another year, but eventually fizzled out into the Hollywood ether, never to be heard from again.

It's a shame that Transylvania never happened though. If anything could be said about Van Helsing, it's that the universe itself was always interesting, and this show might've been a way to properly convey that in a weekly series format. Had the show happened, it may have even connected back to Sommers' The Mummy franchise, and could have possibly brought Hugh Jackman's titular hero back as well. As for the identity of the Texan sheriff, my money's on that being none other than Dracula character Quincey Morris, himself a wealthy Texan who, in Bram Stoker's novel, was a major player in Dracula's defeat. With the Count now gone, Quincey would've been free to write his own TV destiny on this series apart from his grisly fate in the book.

'Van Helsing' Tried To Launch a Multimedia Franchise

Of course, Transylvania wasn't the only project that Stephen Sommers and company used to try and launch an entire franchise around Hugh Jackman's monster hunter. Having been successful in helping kickstart the X-Men films, it's no doubt that Universal saw the potential in Jackman as Van Helsing long-term — and we'd be lying if we didn't see it as well. Years before the studio tried again with Dark Universe, they pushed the film as hard as they could, with different Van Helsing prequels and tie-in material supplementing the original story. In addition to a tie-in video game, two different prequels were produced.

The first was the anime film, Van Helsing: The London Assignment, which immediately precedes the film. Here, Van Helsing discovers that Jack the Ripper is actually Dr. Jekyll (Dwight Schultz), leading to a confrontation with his monstrous alter-ego, Mr. Hyde (Robbie Coltrane). The second was a Dark Horse Comics one-shot story inspired by the works of both Edgar Allan Poe (The Murders in the Rue Morgue) and H.G. Wells (The Invisible Man and The Island of Doctor Moreau), with some ties to The Creature From the Black Lagoon as well, titled Van Helsing: From Beneath the Rue Morgue. Unlike the anime, the comic is an interlude between the death of Mr. Hyde in Van Helsing and the character's return to Rome in the film.

Though Hugh Jackman's Van Helsing never quite got off the ground, the brand has made an impact on Hollywood. Despite many unsuccessful film reboots, television is a different story. An unrelated post-apocalyptic horror series titled Van Helsing ran from 2016-2021 on SyFy, and now, 20 years after Jackman's feature, CBS is working on a new (likewise unrelated) Van Helsing series. You just can't keep a good monster hunter down.

Van Helsing is available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

