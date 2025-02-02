The breakup between Vanderpump Rules stars Ally Lewber and James Kennedy has been anything but simple. Their relationship, once filled with promise, has now become a whirlwind of drama, arrests, and public statements, capturing the attention of fans everywhere. From James’s shocking domestic violence arrest to Ally’s candid Instagram statements, the split has exposed the cracks in their relationship. As details emerge, it’s clear that both are embarking on very different paths.

James Kennedy’s Arrest and Ally’s Response

Image via Ally Lewber's Instagram story

Ally Lewber's Instagram

On December 10, 2024, James was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. According to the arrest logs, a woman alleged that her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground during an argument. While the arrest details remain largely private, the incident sent shock waves through the Vanderpump Rules fandom. Just weeks later, Ally confirmed their breakup and shed some light on the situation. On January 22, 2025, she posted a heartfelt statement to her Instagram story claiming how she was "happy" that the case was not filed against James and that she was not physically hurt.

Lewber claimed that all this came down to their argument related to James' drinking problems and their fight was surrounding that topic. Ally also thanked her followers for their “understanding” during this challenging time. The cracks in Ally and James’s relationship had reportedly been forming long before the arrest. Sources close to the couple revealed that Ally had been focusing on her peace and independence, distancing herself from James’ struggles with drinking and his chaotic lifestyle.

An insider told The U.S. Sun,“They still talk and check in with each other, but Ally is living her own life. She’s focusing on her peace and healing and her astrology career. James is not her priority right now.” The source added, “James is desperately pleading with her to take him back, but the time apart has made her realize he’s not healthy for her. It'd be better for both of them if they break up for good.”

James Kennedy’s Public Apologies and Attempts at Redemption

Image via Bravo

James took to Instagram to share his perspective after his arrest, expressing regret for his actions and a commitment to personal growth. In his statement, he wrote: “I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am focusing on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones.” He also announced on his Instagram on 26th November 2024, that he was bidding goodbye to Vanderpump Rules and how grateful he is for all the things he achieved throughout this opportunity.

Despite his efforts to mend his image, reports of James pleading with Ally to reconcile have continued to surface. One source claimed that James “still holds out false hope” for a reunion, but Ally appears resolute in her decision to move forward. While James works on his sobriety, Ally is carving out a new chapter of her life, focusing on her astrology career and personal well-being. She has removed her belongings from their shared residence, with sources describing the move as tense and emotionally charged.

The insider revealed: “Ally needed to get some more things from the house, so she went back, but she and James weren’t on the best of terms that day. She basically just got her things and left.” Fans have praised Ally for her grace and level-headedness throughout this ordeal, with many rooting for her as she prioritizes her happiness and healing. While James’ arrest and subsequent release without charges mark the end of one chapter, both he and Ally are navigating new beginnings. James continues to focus on his sobriety and career as a DJ, while Ally is embracing her independence and professional growth.

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock.