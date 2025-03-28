Ally Lewber was on Vanderpump Rules with her ex, James Kennedy. Now, she's on her own path. Lewber, who joined the cast as Kennedy's girlfriend and was part of the cast when Lisa Vanderpump and Bravo decided reboot the cast. The news came with reports that Lewber and Kennedy got into a physical altercation after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton's holiday party. Shortly after, Lewber posted a statement and the two announced they were no longer together. Now, as part of her new podcast launch, Lewber is opening up about their relationship.

Lewber is working with OpenMind Studios to create a video podcast called StarStruck. As part of the launch for her show, Lewber did a photoshoot promoting the series and in the video shared some information about her relationship with Kennedy. The video starts with Lewber confirming that she and Kennedy broke up. But she went on to clarify that she realized after the fact that their relationship was toxic.

Ally Lewber's New Podcast Is a New Chapter

“Hey guys, I just wanna say first, thank you all so much for all of your support and love that you guys have shown me over the past few months. I’m sure many of you know James and I have broken up,” she said. “It was difficult, very public. I recognize now that that was a toxic relationship and I’m grateful for being on the other side of it and I’m grateful for all of your love and comments and DMs and all of the support that you guys have shown me. It’s actually been so encouraging and helpful, truly.”

Lewber made a name for herself on Vanderpump Rules for her ability to read charts. She shared that her podcast is not just about charts but also about having a meaningful conversation while talking about charts as a whole. “I couldn’t be more excited to launch my new video series with OpenMind and PAVE Studios,” she said in the press release. “My love for the stars began when I was young, and now I get to bring together two of my biggest passions—astrology and meaningful conversations—with a touch of fun. StarStruck isn’t just about reading birth charts; it’s about making astrology relatable and entertaining. Whether it’s a guest on the show or someone watching at home, I want people to learn how the stars connect to their own lives in unexpected ways.” You can see Lewber on older episodes of Vanderpump Rules.