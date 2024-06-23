The Big Picture Ann Maddox wasn't sad about losing her assistant job on Vanderpump Rules, as she is now working at Ariana Madix's sandwich shop.

Ann opened up on her podcast about Vanderpump Rules drama and shady moments with ex-boss Tom Sandoval.

Fans hope for a Vanderpump Rules spin-off with Ann, Katie, and Ariana at Something About Her.

At a time when past drama was center stage on Vanderpump Rules, Ann Maddox was a fresh new face in Season 11. Introduced as the new assistant to Tom Sandoval as he adjusted to life post-Scandoval, Ann had the unlucky task of playing go-between with her new boss and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix as they shared a home while aggressively avoiding one another. During her time with Sandoval, Maddox was sometimes an assistant, sometimes a housekeeper, and a frequent object of pity, as she was stuck carrying out jobs that were not on the typical task list of a personal assistant. She also formed a bond with Madix as she navigated the tricky waters of carrying out her assigned tasks stuck between her boss's wishes and Madix's boundaries.

That bond eventually led to a job offer after Maddox interviewed to be the Love Island host's assistant and a displeased Sandoval terminated their working relationship. While Madix felt it was inappropriate to hire his ex's assistant right away, once it was known that she had lost her job with Sandoval, Madix found a new opportunity for her at her new sandwich shop, Something About Her, which she opened with costar Katie Maloney. Like many of the more established stars on the series, Maddox also took advantage of the platform that reality TV had suddenly offered to her by establishing a podcast, We Signed an NDA, where she talks about life working in Los Angeles as an assistant. In the June 19 episode, Ann opens up about her time on Vanderpump Rules.

Ann Maddox Isn't Sad About Her Job Loss on 'Vanderpump Rules'

In the first few minutes of the June 19 episode of We Signed an NDA, Maddox let listeners know exactly how she felt about losing her assistant position with Sandoval, saying she is "not sad" that she was fired because she is now working at Something About Her sandwich shop. On June 5, she also discussed the fallout between Tom Sandoval and Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee over his new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

In the May 29 episode, she addressed the cringe moment when her former boss came up to her at the Vanderpump Rules reunion to joke about her cleaning up the set. Maddox said she had not seen him since he fired her, and when he made the comment about cleaning, her "fawn response" kicked in, and she just went along with the joke. Although she tries to stick to the side of professionalism, it's in shady little throw away comments that the podcast host lets listeners know her true feelings about her ex-boss.

In that same episode, her co-host asked the Vanderpump Rules newbie about her experience on the reality TV series. She talked about the importance of staying true to herself, and gaining confidence in her point of view. She also affirmed her new boss' choice to walk away from Sandoval in the finale, saying "She doesn't owe us anything." The Something About Her employee also dropped a bit of gossip about how, after she was fired, Janet Caperna from The Valley was "kind enough" to hire her as an assistant to make sure she had work until she found something more permanent. That more permanent position seems to be working at Something About Her.

On June 19, Maddox spoke about her first week working at the sandwich shop, and about how fun it was to meet all the people coming to the opening. She gushed about her new bosses, bringing up Maloney's decided "dad energy" and watching Madix loving life in Fiji in her new position as host of Love Island. Loyal viewers are abuzz online, hoping along with Maddox that there will soon be a Vanderpump Rules spin-off focused on Maloney, Madix, and their crew at Something About Her.

