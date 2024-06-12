The Big Picture Ann Maddox supports Ariana Madix prioritizing her mental health over show drama.

Maddox admires Madix for not conforming to Vanderpump Rules' expectations.

Maddox is excited at the idea of a spin-off series but is unsure if it will happen.

Ann Maddox became a fan favorite on Vanderpump Rules when she had to mediate things between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. One of the things they agreed on when the two still lived in their shared home was that an assistant would work everything out between them and converse from Sandoval to Madix. That fell on Maddox's shoulders as his assistant, and it clearly weighed on her. When Madix was looking for an assistant herself, Maddox almost instantly threw her name in the ring and that was not okay with Sandoval, who fired Maddox. That then resulted in Madix protecting Sandoval's ex-assistant and hiring her at her restaurant "Something About Her" that Madix started with Katie Maloney.

During Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Maddox was talking about a lot of things and one was her relationship with Madix. She explained how proud she was of Madix for protecting her mental health and not doing things for the sake of Vanderpump Rules. In the finale of Season 11, Madix left an argument with Sandoval and walked out of a party, prioritizing herself over the show. It did not go over well with the cast and Lala Kent made it clear Madix just didn't get over Sandoval cheating on her.

Could Maddox Be Part Of A Spin-off Series?

For Maddox, she is incredibly proud of the fact that Madix isn't just doing what the show is asking her to do and is setting an example in Vanderpump Rules. “I’m so proud of her. Whatever decision she makes, she’s always going to make the best decision for her mental health and her well-being,” Maddox said.

There is a current spin-off of Vanderpump Rules called The Valley, and it has ushered in a lot of questions about who will end up either on the show or on another spin-off series. With the new success of Something About Her, fans were wondering whether the restaurant would end up having its own show as well. When Maddox was asked about it, she expressed her excitement over the idea.“Oh my God, it’s getting my hopes up. That would be so much fun, so amazing, what a dream,” Maddox said, but that doesn't mean it is a for sure thing. “But I don’t know if that came from a kernel of truth or just, like, people hoping,” she added. “I’m hoping! That would be fun. I’m down for anything.” Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock