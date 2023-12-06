The Big Picture Tom Sandoval's infidelity shocked Vanderpump Rules fans and led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Ariana has moved on from the scandal with a new relationship with fitness trainer Daniel Wai, who has been incredibly supportive and sacrifices his time for her.

Daniel may make appearances on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, showcasing his talents as both a personal trainer and a bartender.

The news of Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix sent shock waves beyond the Vanderpump Rules fandom. The couple were together for nine years and bought a home together. But that world crumbled when Ariana found out he was having an affair with cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. The former couple are still sharing their home until they can sell it, but have limited their interactions.

Ariana's career was tied to her ex-boyfriend through the Bravo show and them releasing a cocktail book together. She has branched out with new business ventures on her own after the scandal. But she has also moved on with a new relationship. The Dancing With the Stars finalist is dating Daniel Wai after her big heartbreak.

Ariana Madix's New Fitness Trainer Boyfriend Will Appear on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Daniel is a fitness trainer in New York and started dating the reality star in April, according to Us Weekly. He posts some of his meals and workouts on Instagram with the handle @thestrongwai. His website reveals he used to feel insecure as a teenager and became focused on personal fitness. He studied computer science, business, and math in college, then worked in business consulting. Daniel quit working in business to be a full-time certified personal trainer. He has worked with other trainers, like Sage The Gymini, and has professionals, like doctors, as his clients. Daniel doesn't just exercise in the gym. He's also into showing his moves in the boxing ring.

Ariana first posted a picture with Daniel at Coachella. The couple then posted pictures together in New York. He flew to watch her compete on Dancing With the Stars every week. "It’s awesome," she said. "He’s incredibly supportive. He sacrifices his sleep and time to help me with anything I need, and then he takes a red-eye back and goes straight to work." Ariana said he also helped keep her place clean and the fridge stocked as she was busy practicing.

Ariana teased that he would appear in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules "once or twice," according to E! News, despite him not having any previous reality TV experience. Page Six reported that Daniel joined the cast's trip to San Francisco. Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and James Kennedy were reportedly there too. Daniel also has talents behind the bar. There is a video of him bartending for Lindsay Hubbard's birthday of Summer House fame on Instagram.

Season 11's teaser shows the cast hanging out at the beach. James jokes about making a line in the sand between Sandoval and Ariana. Ariana yells at her ex-boyfriend in a different scene. "Ruin my life, my home, and then f--king attempts to kill my f--king dog," she says while sitting next to Lala Kent. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

The new season premieres in January 2024. Vanderpump Rules season 10 is currently available on Peacock.

