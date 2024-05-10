The Big Picture Ariana Madix defended her hard work and preparation for new opportunities, facing backlash from jealous castmates.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay were criticized for expressing opinions on Ariana's behavior, leading to online backlash.

James Kennedy and Brock Davies supported Ariana's work ethic and career growth, hinting at potential conflict in Season 12.

The recent Vanderpump Rules finale showcased a tense moment between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, where Ariana stormed off during his attempt to apologize and have a conversation with her. However, Ariana claims she did not want any parts of Tom attempting to be performative. However, Ariana's behavior didn't sit well with her fellow castmates, including Lala Kent. According to Lala, she and her fellow castmates were upset with how Ariana behaved during the finale episode. During a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules After Show, Lala claimed, "Off-camera everyone was really pissed off about how she was maneuvering through the season. No one wanted to talk about it, and then all of a sudden, what Ariana says, no one f--king questions." Lala's boldness in speaking up hints at the fear that her fellow castmates may have had in challenging Ariana, fearing the potential backlash they might face.

Ariana found herself confused by Lala's comments regarding her newfound success. Ariana openly acknowledges her efforts to hone her skills and abilities, such as attending acting classes and obtaining a theater degree. During the Vanderpump Rules After Show Ariana stated, "I've worked hard to be able to be decent at the types of things that I'm being asked to do. Acting classes. I have a degree in theater. So it's, like, at any point in time, regardless of whether or not what happened, if those types of jobs came my way, those are the types of jobs that I was preparing for." Ariana strongly defends that she is merely striving to live her life, moving on from the cheating scandal, and embracing the transformative opportunities that have come her way.

Lala and Scheana Received Online Backlash

Throughout the season, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay faced significant backlash online for expressing their opinions and feelings about Ariana's behavior during filming. Lala and Scheana frequently discussed how Ariana treated her friends unfairly by expecting them to distance themselves from Tom Sandoval, despite Ariana still sharing a home with him. Lala, in particular, received criticism from viewers who claimed that her actions stemmed from jealousy towards Ariana's success after being cheated on. However, Scheana came to Lala's defense, stating that she didn't believe Lala's actions were driven by resentment or jealousy. Scheana stated, "I don't think it was resentful, and I don't think it was jealousy at all. Lala is very successful. She's a bada-- and she has built an empire since she left a bad situation. So she should be very proud of everything she's created for herself and her family."

In a turn of events, James Kennedy and Brock Davies came forward to show support for Ariana. During their appearance on the Vanderpump Rules After Show, James stated, "She's been working her f--king a-- off. She's not half-a--ing anything. You better get a little cocky after that. You don't want to find me after my Broadway show." Brock chimed in, emphasizing that Ariana is simply seizing the opportunities that have been presented to her. The contrasting opinions within the cast regarding Ariana's actions and this conflict make for a promising Season 12.

