Things between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have gone from bad to worse. The Vanderpump Rules stars that separated due to Scandoval may now have to go to court over their house. Madix and Sandoval had continued to live in the same house that they purchased together in 2019 for over a year, even after Scandoval was exposed on the reality series. Sandoval did offer to buy Madix out and he stayed in the house, but she ended up filing a suit seeking to force the sale of the $2 million home. Now The U.S. Sun has obtained recent court documents that show that Madix and Sandoval filed motions requisition to take this dispute to trial.

This possible trial comes after Rachel Leviss sued Madix and Sandoval for revenge porn. Leviss claimed that Sandoval filmed sexual videos of Leviss on FaceTime after consent, and Madix shared the videos around. Although Madix denied the claims and Sandoval and his lawyers attacked the lawsuit, it seems like there may be another Vanderpump Rules trial happening soon.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ House Drama Continues

Viewers saw Madix and Sandoval share their house in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Madix did not share a lot about what will happen with the house during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. However, she did indeed buy a house, a secret she kept a secret from her cast mates. As for her house with Sandoval, well, we will have to see how this settles in court if it goes to trial.

Scandoval has caused some irreparable damages. Madix and Sandoval separately filed case management statements on May 17 ahead of a scheduled conference set for June. Both statements requested a nonjury trial, estimated to take one to two days in court.

Madix’s statement expressed that “discord” remains between the two, negatively affecting the “ownership of the Property” and her “enjoyment of her interest in the property.” Her statement also indicates that she might file motions to compel Tom to provide written discovery. However, Madix also plans to file a motion for summary interlocutory judgment, leaving the door open for a decision in the case to be made before the trial happens.

Sandoval agreed to submit the written discovery by December 10, along with depositions, and acknowledged in his statement that “discord exists” and that he’s “seeking an accounting” before any sale of her interest in the property. The pair did meet and “conferred”, and the only outcome of their discussion was their asking for a trial. There have been no other mediation and meetings.

Vanderpump Rules has court drama that could have aired if the show did not enter a production pause before Season 12. Seeing two Vanderpump Rules lawsuits unfold online would have made amazing TV, and could easily be the season that brings the most drama and tension. Now fans will have to tune in online, specifically Collider, to stay updated on the lawsuits and the maybe trial.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion continues on Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c on Bravo. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

