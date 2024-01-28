The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules couple Ariana and Tom continue to live together in the same house after their breakup, leading to uncomfortable situations.

Ariana is determined to fully move on from the relationship by selling the house and making a new investment.

The upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules will address Ariana's personal journey post-breakup, including her new business ventures and rise in popularity.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules watched the cast go from renting apartments as they bartended and served to buying their own homes. Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval bought a huge home together in 2013. It was a big step for the couple and Ariana was open about their financial plans with Lisa Vanderpump on the show. The couple's relationship blew up because of Tom's cheating in 2023, and the house kept them uncomfortably close together.

The teaser for season 11 reality series shows Ariana and Tom living in the same house, but hardly speaking. "I'll just keep existing like I normally do in my own house," she tells Scheana Shay in one scene. But that's easier said than done. There is a later scene of Tom and Ariana arguing in the house. Ariana opened up about the last step to fully move on from their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules is Ready to Move On and Sell the Shared Home

The couple bought a 4,450-square-foot home for $2 million, according to Life & Style Magazine. Other cast members followed suit with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright buying houses nearby. The big question once Ariana and Tom broke up was what they were going to do with the house?

Related 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Thinks She's the Main Character, But She's Not The "Good as Gold" star has been in the public eye for ten years, but she is not the main character in everyone's story.

He refused to leave, so they're living under the same roof. Their friends also started to be the middle man in their interactions. Ariana gave an update on the situation before the premiere of season 11.

"I own the house," she told PEOPLE. "I felt like it was the last thing, and I'm just really motivated to be able to get my investment that I made into the house out so that I can make another investment and be able to fully just move on from being tied to that." She admitted to being a control freak, but is ready to let go of the home they share. "I want things a certain way when I think it's the right time," she said. "So I'm ready. I want to own my own home." The teaser for the season shows Ariana telling Tom that her lawyer will be in contact with him about "my house and my f-cking children." This could be about her dog. A previous trailer shows her accusing Tom of trying to kill her dog.

The Bravo star has been working hard since her breakup. She released a new cocktail book that was tied to her personal journey. Ariana competed on Dancing With the Stars and placed third with Pasha Pashkov as her partner. She's also opening a sandwich shop with Katie called Something About Her. The entrepreneur also had multiple brand deals after the affair. It looks like season 11 will address this rise. "I've never experienced someone who gets cheated on, and suddenly she becomes God," Lala Kent yells.

The new season of Vanderpump Rules premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 30 on Bravo. Watch On Peacock