The Big Picture Ariana's behavior during the season finale has divided the audience and made some question their loyalty.

Ariana needs to admit to her ultimatums and confront how they impact her relationships with the cast.

Cast members are growing tired of Ariana's behavior, feeling she is receiving preferential treatment and not contributing to the show's authenticity.

The conclusion of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has left many viewers perplexed. The reality show reached its climax with Tom Sandoval attempting to apologize to Ariana Madix, only to have her storm off before he could utter a complete sentence. Ariana's conflicting behavior throughout the season has divided the audience, causing them to question where their loyalties lie. It is no secret that Ariana garnered a significant amount of support from viewers, who rallied behind her after Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss came to light. However, as Scheana Shay pointed out in her confessional, the other ladies in the cast wished they had received the same level of support when they were cheated on. When Katie and Lala Kent's relationships crumbled due to contained infidelity, viewers were quick to hold them accountable and even went as far as making it seem like they deserved it. In contrast, Ariana's overwhelming support shed new light on Vanderpump Rules, revealing a side of empathy in the show that had never been seen before.

The season finale witnessed a dramatic turn of events. Ariana made her exit, walking off while Sandoval tried to initiate a conversation with her and apologize. This incident left a sour taste in the mouths of almost everyone, including Ariana herself. While Ariana insists on respecting her boundaries, Sandoval rightly pointed out, "If you don't want to film with your ex, then get off the show." This incident triggered Sandoval's anger, leading him to reveal to Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Tom Schwartz that Ariana dislikes them all and constantly talks behind their backs. Although Sandoval may not be the most reliable person in the group, his cast members' expressions indicate whether they considered he was telling the truth. Ariana's bold decision to storm out during the taping of the season finale and take it a notch higher by directly confronting the production team on camera positions her as the ultimate victim.

It all boils down to one simple reason. The production team didn't request anything from Ariana that also hadn't been requested from her fellow cast members in the past. Essentially, the producers are counting on Ariana to show up and contribute to the show's progress like her fellow cast members. It is undeniable that her energy radiates with a justified sense of self-pity as she questions why she should even bother engaging in a conversation with a man who has treated her so poorly. This is entirely understandable. However, the real question is whether the show can endure another season of such behavior.

Ariana Madix Unfairly Gave Cast Members Ultimatums

During the grand finale, Ariana and Scheana engage in a heartfelt conversation about their friendship. Scheana expressed her fear of losing Ariana as a friend because she is moving forward with forgiving Sandoval. However, Ariana reassures Scheana that their bond goes beyond friendship - they are like family.

Ariana genuinely seems confused in her confessional and questions why Scheana feels this way, as she has never asked her to choose sides. However, in true Bravo fashion, the producers play flashbacks of Ariana giving ultimatums and reminding her castmates that being friends with Sandoval means losing her friendship and presence in their lives. Ariana's ultimatums align with Lala's frustration towards Ariana's condition, as she restricts the cast from talking to Sandoval despite still living with him in the home the former couple shared.

'VPR' Cast Members are Growing Tired of Ariana's Behavior

During the Vanderpump Rules Aftershow, Lala expressed her disappointment with Ariana's absence this season, as she has yet to attempt a conversation with Sandoval. Lala highlighted how Brittany Cartwright, a former cast mate, managed to endure listening to audio evidence of Jax Taylor cheating on her, yet still showed up and put in the effort for the show. Lala finds it disheartening that Ariana isn't doing the same, even claiming this behavior is taking away the show's authenticity.

Even Scheana understands Lala's frustration, as all the ladies have had to show up for filming and deal with the consequences of their actions, regardless of their personal feelings. It appears that some of the cast members feel that Ariana is receiving preferential treatment, and they cannot comprehend why this is happening, nor do they agree with it. In the finale, Lala boldly says, "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on, and suddenly she becomes God." Hopefully, this issue will be addressed at the reunion, as the cast, except for Katie Maloney, seems to have grown tired of Ariana's mindset.

