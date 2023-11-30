The Big Picture Ariana Madix releases new cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails, which shares her journey to being single and addresses doubts about her abilities.

Each cocktail in the book comes with a story from Ariana's life, including both the good and the bad moments.

Ariana's first book idea, coauthored with Tom, didn't materialize, but she eventually found a compromise and is now releasing the cocktail book she desired with the spotlight solely on her. #VanderpumpRules

Vanderpump Rules started with Tom Sandoval as one of the bartenders at SUR. So he had a lot to say when his girlfriend-at-the-time Ariana Madix was making a cocktail book in Season 5. Tom pushed to be involved, but they clashed over their different perspectives on how to curate the book. "You're not going to be the face, and you're not going to take attention away from me," she told him. He then rolled his eyes. It was an eventual domino effect of a downfall of their relationship.

After nine years of dating, Ariana discovered Tom was having an affair with cast member Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. Vanderpump Rules fans witness her heartbroken shortly after finding out in Season 10. The former couple continue living together, but Ariana has been busy with multiple new projects like Dancing With the Stars. She's also telling her story with a new cocktail book.

Ariana Madix Releases Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches

The reality TV star wanted her first cocktail book to be solely about drinks. But her new book, which will be released on December 5, taps into her journey to being single. "As much as it is difficult to put yourself in a vulnerable situation, I’ve always found that something that is really scary is always, ultimately, the way to go," she told PEOPLE. She then addressed how the book is healing after people doubted her abilities and Tom "was one of them." "There’s a lot of people who, for nine years, thought that I couldn’t do anything on my own, and so I love proving those people wrong," she said.

Every cocktail comes with a story about a moment in Ariana's life. That includes the good with owning her first home and the bad with her break up. "You start coming up with ideas, but it was the relationship between the cocktails and the stories specifically to try to make sure that they really correlated with each other that was more difficult," she admitted. "And so, filling out those earlier chapters with the happier memories, especially when you're in the place that I was in in March, was definitely more difficult."