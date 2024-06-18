The Big Picture Lee claimed to stage an intervention for Sandoval after his new girlfriend influenced him to drink.

Robinson mistreated Lee by accusing her of having an affair with Sandoval.

The relationship between Lee and Robinson became strained after the failed intervention attempt.

Billie Lee and Tom Sandoval only had each other after Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss but now that Sandoval has a new girlfriend, it seems as if the two have had a falling out. Lee had been talking about Sandoval's girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, and continued to share stories about how Robinson made claims about Lee and Sandoval. Now, Lee is saying that she tried to stage an intervention for Sandoval after Robinson got him drinking again.

Billie Lee, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules during season 6 of the show in 2017, was talking about the situation on her podcast, Billie & the Kid, and said that friends of Sandoval reached out to her about how he was acting. “A few of his friends and people that work with him said, ‘Hey, Tom’s not showing up to meetings, we’re really worried about him. He’s saying he’s sick every single day.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. It’s not just me. It’s affecting everything.’ So I created a group of people, and we all planned to meet. You want to call it an intervention? Whatever. We all planned to meet at Kyle Chan’s shop in West Hollywood because we were like, ‘He’ll definitely go.’ I don’t want to mention names, but the point is we were all very worried for him,” she said. “This was my last straw.”

Lee Claims Robinson Began Mistreating Her

But Lee excluded Robinson from the intervention she was planning. The former Vanderpump Rules star said it was because she saw Robinson as the reason for Sandoval going back to drinking, but Lee had also talked about how Robinson was treating her. According to Lee, Robinson claimed that Sandoval and Lee had sex with each other (or at least that Robinson thought they were) and Lee even claimed that Robinson was ashamed of dating Sandoval. “I didn’t include her because he literally started drinking with her and for her, and she knew he started drinking because he started hanging out with her. Everything was going downhill,” Lee said. “[But] it was a failed attempt. He didn’t show up. I go to his house afterward, and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t you show up today?’ And he was like, ‘I’m feeling sick,’ which is every day. Something is wrong.”

Robinson reportedly changed how she treated Lee all because of this. “Victoria found out I did a full intervention without her, and when I would walk into Tom’s house, it was as if I killed her dog. It was the worst feeling. It’s also just dark,” she said. “They would sleep all day long and then at 5 o’clock, they would crawl out of bed. Vampire, but on another level. Someone needs to eat something.” As of right now, we're waiting for more information from Sandoval on what happened between them, so for now, we just have Lee's word against Robinson's. Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Watch on Peacock