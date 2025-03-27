Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney used to be very close friends when the pair were on Vanderpump Rules. Throughout the years, they drifted apart. It was later revealed by Cartwright's ex, Jax Taylor, that the reason for their friendship falling to the wayside was Cartwright not attending Vanderpump Rules alum, Stassi Schroeder's wedding. Maloney confirmed that it was true. While Cartwright maintained the reason behind this was personal things, Maloney thought Cartwright just made excuses not to go for other reasons. Maybe Schroeder's past relationship with Cartwright's then husband? It has sine been revealed by Cartwright though that her relationship with Maloney isn't any better.

Maloney, who is now no longer on Vanderpump Rules, runs the sandwich shop Something About Her with fellow alum Ariana Madix. Outside of Madix, Maloney doesn't really speak to her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars and that does include Cartwright. While on her When Reality Hits With Brittany Cartwright podcast, Cartwright revealed that she reached out to Maloney twice with no response either time but says that there is no ill-will between them. Cartwright revealed that she texted Maloney when her father died and again on her birthday, not hearing back either time.

“I have reached out to her after her father passed away, which is horrible. And it was her birthday. So I reached out to her for both of those times. I didn’t hear back,” she said on her podcast. But Cartwright made it clear that she still loves Maloney even if her former friend hasn't responded to her. “I have nothing but love for her. If I saw her out, I would give her a big hug and everything like that. But no, we haven’t really reconnected in that way.”

Could Katie Maloney End Up on The Valley?

Image via Bravo

As of right now, Maloney is not on reality television. Her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, is moving over to The Valley now that Vanderpump Rules is going through a reboot. Schwartz is joined by Maloney's on-again, off-again friend, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. The first season of the show included Taylor, Cartwright, and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules. Maloney has not made any statement about joining the show or whether she wants back on reality television but maybe if she does join the series, Cartwright and Maloney can fix their friendship. For now, Maloney has a sandwich shop to run and Cartwright is dealing with Taylor.

You can see both Cartwright and Maloney on former episodes of Vanderpump Rules.