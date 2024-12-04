Andy Cohen is breaking his silence on the Vanderpump Rules cast overhaul. The host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen has shared his two cents on the shocking cast shakeup of Vanderpump Rules by replacing its OG stars with a completely fresh set of faces.

On December 2, 2024, during the episode of his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, the talk show host expressed how he believed that it was definitely the right thing to do. Cohen cheekily remarked how impressed he was by how the production team kept Vanderpump Rules afloat for the past four years when almost all the OG cast members were no longer working at SUR. The talk show host also stated that the whole intent of the show was transformed, with James Kennedy being the sole weak link that tied them to the restaurant due to his occasional DJ gigs. Andy Cohen also thinks that the fiery Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale, when Ariana Madix ended her association with multiple costars, was the best way for the original cast members to say goodbye. Cohen expressed his thoughts on how the episode was the best way to bid adieu to the cast in the following words:

“If you look at the last episode of last season, it really did watch the last ten minutes or five minutes, it felt like an absolute series finale. So, congratulations.”

Andy Cohen also took a moment to compare the cast shakeup to The Real Housewives of New York City, which underwent a similar fate after Season 13. Cohen expressed how RHONY was glorious for those 13 seasons but inevitably was the end of the road for the original cast members, similar to what is happening with Vanderpump Rules now.

A Source Revealed the Real Reason for the Reboot

Close

Bravo announced on November 26, 2024, that Vanderpump Rules would return for a 12th season with a brand-new cast, aside from Lisa Vanderpump. A source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that OG cast members learned of the reboot just a day before the news went public.

The source revealed that although the cast was upset, they were relieved to finally have an answer after the explosive Vanderpump Rules Season 11 finale, which left the show’s future in the air. Since the cast was irreparably broken, Bravo had no option but to bring in fresh talent. The group also barely had ties to SUR and Lisa Vanderpump, while the source noted that fans will not be left disappointed with what they see.

The source also revealed that production had to be put on hold for a long time due to animosity between the cast members, sharing the reality of the situation in the following words:

“Everyone was still stuck in their feelings and refusing to bend. The network felt there was no path forward with the group in that capacity.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will return in 2025 with an all-new cast. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock