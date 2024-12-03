The OG SUR veterans are having some retrospective moments after the Vanderpump Rules cast shakeup. The popular reality TV show will undergo a complete cast revamp during the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 12. The center of all the drama, Tom Sandoval, is shedding light and reflecting on his journey across the 11 seasons of the show.

Tom Sandoval took to his Instagram on November 30, 2024, to share a tribute to Vanderpump Rules with throwback photos and a heartfelt message. The reality TV star expressed how he is overwhelmed with emotions as his journey on the show comes to an end. He reflected on how from the get-go, “shit got real,” and it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the whole cast. Sandoval was also quick to note that some of his decisions in the past had led to challenging moments while sharing how he’s experienced growth. Despite everything that went down season after season, the Bravolebrity only has gratitude for his experience on Vanderpump Rules, and he’s thankful for the memories. Sandoval also took a moment to shed light on the show’s heydays in the following words:

“The foundation of Vanderpump Rules was built on pure honest raw emotions… triumphs, struggles, and love that happen between a group of real friends and our relationships.”

While Tom Sandoval didn’t detail the mistakes and past decisions, he’s most likely referring to the explosive moment that shook the foundation of Vanderpump Rules, aka Scandoval. Sandoval cheated on his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with co-star Raquel Leviss, which led to a chain of events that led to irreplaceable damage amongst the cast of Vanderpump Rules.

Lala Kent Would Be Down To Watch ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Cast Shakeup

OG SUR-ver Lala Kent is spilling the tea on how she’d totally be down to watch the new era of Vanderpump Rules. During the November 29, 2024, episode of former castmate Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast titled “RIP VPR,” Kent expressed how she feels like, as a cast, they’ve graduated, and things are just not the same anymore.

Lala Kent expressed how she’s excited to see a new group of youngsters take on Vanderpump Rules and also hopes that they would embrace all of the show’s signature chaos, meltdowns, and tumultuous shag fests. The Vanderpump Rules star shared a message to the new faces of the show, advising them to embrace this time in their life while reflecting on her own journey in the following words:

“I know what this show did for me and my life, and it completely changed it. I’m so excited to see another group of people.”

However, the Give Them Lala podcast host also noted that the original cast was a “once-in-a-lifetime” bunch and that the new Vanderpumpers have big shoes to fill. The reality TV star noted that the OG cast had the show brimming with authentic connections, which is a rare find.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12 will return in 2025 with an all-new cast. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

