The 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, dubbed the "Scandoval" season, may have been the messiest and most shocking season so far—to say the least—but boy, was it an entertaining and pleasantly surprising piece of television too. Nothing has captured the attention of audiences in the reality show's decade-long history quite like Season 10, so much so that the reality program managed to score two Emmy nominations for the first time ever.

The Bravo television series will be vying for the award in the category of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, competing against FX's Welcome to Wrexham, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, and Netflix's two reality shows, including Selling Sunset and Matchmaking. Further, the show also managed to score a nod in the Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program category for its "Lady and the Glamp" episode, alongside Life Below Zero, Deadliest Catch, Untucked, and Welcome to Wrexham. Of course, Bravo took to social media to celebrate Vanderpump Rules' latest achievement, saying, "We've all been saying this season of Pump Rules deserves an Emmy...and now it's *all happening*! [Congratulations] to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show's first Emmy nominations!"

Vanderpump Rules Reached Its Peak During the "Scandoval" Season

The Emmy nods—it's safe to say—shocked absolutely no one. Not only did Season 10 see an increase in the show's ratings, but it also sparked quite a conversation online, with #Scandoval trending on various social media platforms. Tom Sandoval, the man responsible for the "Scandoval" situation, allegedly cheated on his longtime partner, Pump Rules star Ariana Madix, with another co-star, Raquel Leviss; Leviss happens to be James Kennedy's ex-fiance, who is also on the show. But the drama of it all wasn't the allegations or the show's drama-filled episodes, complete with divorce and breakups, but what transpired during the reunion finale.

Raquel Leviss Drops the Bomb

All the allegations turned out to be true, and Leviss comes clean by revealing what is considered to be the show's most shocking confession yet. Though Sandoval denied ever having had sex with Leviss in the home he shared with his now-ex-girlfriend, Season 10 concluded with Leviss admitting she did romantically spend the night with Sandoval while Madix was out of town for her grandmother's funeral. And that wasn't all - she also revealed they "hooked up" at Madix and Sandoval's house. The confession happened after the reunion finale taping, wherein Sandoval lied about the location where they spent the night on a romantic level. Sick of all the lies, Leviss decided to tell the whole truth.

"This is the one story we’ve agreed on getting straight, and I know that the reason why Tom [Sandoval] wanted to lie about it is because it's a really bad look to hook up with someone’s boyfriend in their own house when they’ve gone out of town, especially for a funeral of all things," Leviss said, adding: "I am so sick of lying. I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It’s horrible."

Although what Sandoval did was an extremely cruel way to cheat on a partner (as if the whole cheating thing wasn't fiendish enough), the entire "Scandoval" thing helped Pump Rules reach its most defining moment yet and is now nominated for two Emmy Awards for that reason alone.

The show is currently in production for its eleventh season. All cast members are returning.