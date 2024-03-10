The Big Picture Tom Sandoval is playing the victim, and his manipulative behavior is draining to watch.

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay's changing perspectives raise eyebrows among the cast.

Introducing a new spinoff with The Valley may be a hint that the mothership series is nearing its end.

"You know that it's our time; these are the best days of our lives." Hearing this theme song for 10 years has brought serotonin to many viewers for some time, and with its resurgence to becoming one of the best reality shows in history, Vanderpump Rules had the recipe for having an even greater season after it had the biggest scandal of 2023. The hype was there to see the aftermath of Scandoval, but it is clear that the cast is not united anymore, and many of the alliances that seemed to be ride-or-die are now shown as fake friendships. VPR has never felt like a show where the cast knew they had to be on camera, but many of the scenes they are filming feel forced and like nobody wants to be there. Some instances throughout the season have been with fan-favorite Lala Kent calling Rachel Leviss and Scheana Shay being "surprised" to see Tom Sandoval at SUR during the first "See You Next Tuesday" of the season.

Besides these fan favorites becoming cringeworthy, Tom Sandoval has tried to build himself a redemption. Still, he has failed miserably due to how he acts as a victim on the show and in his recent New York Times interview. Not only has the cast seemed out of touch, but Bravo seems to know they will be done with VPR after the season with the newest introduction of the spinoff, The Valley, with former cast members Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Brittany Cartwright. They were prominent cast members on VPR, and it would seem like an apparent move to shift some of the current cast to the new spinoff. It is all pointing out that it's time to say goodbye to the best days of our lives. Bravo should be able to follow Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney's journey with their sandwich shop or have a James Kennedy-centric spinoff show.

Tom Sandoval Doesn't Live In Reality

Vanderpump Rules has always been known for having great villains in the cast and have become people audiences love, but they also love to hate. Such is the case with Jax Taylor. It seems Tom Sandoval may have thought he would receive the same treatment as his old friend after he created the biggest scandal of the year, but it all has been pointing to him being annoying, hated, and having a victim attitude that has not helped him. It may have been an excellent idea to bring him back for this season to see how the cast would act around him, but it is clear Ariana, Katie, and even James want nothing to do with him after he ruined all of their lives. He has no remorse after his actions and enjoys being the most hated man in the world. Even though, throughout his time on Vanderpump Rules, audiences enjoyed laughing at some of the ridiculous antics Tom would get at with his friends.

The recent scandal has brought out a different side where he is showing his true narcissistic colors and how he is just doing anything for fame and money. What Bravo should have done with him is put him on pause for the current season because he is someone who should not be paraded on screen. He has gone too far with the victim card this season. He has been manipulative to not only Rachel Leviss but currently to Tom Schwartz and even Lisa Vanderpump, after expressing in a recent episode that he may have had thoughts of suicide. This is a very tough subject, and to bring it up with Lisa can be shown as manipulative since she has gone through a family member passing away from suicide. He is not enjoyable to watch, and it is time he went away from reality TV.

There's a Revolving Door of Friendships on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Besides Sandoval being out of touch or acting differently this season, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have been some prominent cast members who seem to have changed their perspective on Sandoval after riding so hard for Ariana last season. Lala, especially since she was one of the ones during the reunion that went the hardest against Rachel Leviss, now seems to have changed her perspective on her because she was in her shoes during her past relationship. Still, to audiences, it looks like Lala may not enjoy that Ariana Maddix has received lots of positive attention. Her voice message to Rachel this season seemed planned and something that didn't come from the heart.

Scheana Shay has always been a cast member loved or hated by audiences throughout the years, but her "pick me" personality has always rubbed everyone the wrong way. She has always been the guy's girl of the group and someone who is very selfish and thinks that the whole world revolves around her. This season seemed no different from before, in which Scheana did something that was not about her but made it about her. She has always said throughout the show that she is one of Ariana's best friends and, her ride or die, so after "Scandoval," it was obvious for Scheana to protect and be there for her friend, but during this season, she says to Katie and Ariana, how she "will not hate Sandoval for her" any more which is a slap in the face to Ariana since she is someone that is supposed to be her friend. During this year's BravoCon, there seemed to be drama surrounding the VPR cast and who they were hanging out with. James Kennedy called out Scheana during one of the panels, saying she was "hanging out in Sandoval's room," to which she said it wasn't true, but it started to make everyone look at her differently.

There Seems to be a Major Change Coming For 'Vanderpump Rules'

Not only does the cast seem to be done with the show, but Bravo has been shifting their gears in another direction with them. Past cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are officially returning to the network with their new show The Valley, which follows the lives of different couples living in the Valley and showing their adult lives post-partying in Weho. Since the current VPR cast is reaching the age where they are settled and have found their forever lifestyles, it seems like an obvious choice to have some of them move to the spinoff. One of the ones who may make the change first is Scheana Shay, since she recently purchased a home in The Valley near Kristen and Jax, which would show she is ready for a different scene all around.

Not only does Bravo have the opportunity to expand the Vanderpump Rules world with the cast that lives in The Valley, but it would be a great idea to start thinking about the fan favorites and creating something revolving around them. Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney have been hard at work trying to get their sandwich shop "Something About Her," it would be interesting for viewers to see this come to life and find ways to support the girls as much as possible. Not only are they great, but another person to follow would be James Kennedy. His DJ lifestyle is flourishing, and Bravo can create a show around his lifestyle as a DJ and how he balances that while also being in a relationship with Ally Lewber. It may be sad to think about the end of Vanderpump Rules, but sometimes "you know that it's your time" to end a great show.

