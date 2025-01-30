Faith Stowers recently filed a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo and Vanderpump Rules producers for her time on the show. The discrimination lawsuit will not be heard in public court but will, instead, go to arbitration. A judge in at the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled in favor of moving the case to arbitration after Bravo brought in documents that Stowers signed to be a part of the show that said any issues that came up would be decided in arbitration and not public court. The documents were obtained by In Touch and states that the final decision in this case will now be decided by an arbitrator, per the judge's ruling.

The judge found that the documents provided by Bravo and the Vanderpump Rules producers were sufficient to prove that Stowers did sign away her right to a public hearing. “The Defendants have satisfied their burden of showing the existence of an agreement to arbitrate,” the order read. The judge went on to note the part of Stowers agreement that she signed that led to this decision. “Directly above [Faith’s] signature on the First Agreement is a statement in capital letters and a bold and underlined font: “I HAVE HAD AMPLE OPPORTUNITY TO READ, AND HAVE INF ACT READ, THIS ENTIRE AGREEMENT. I HAVE ALSO HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO REVIEW IT WITH AN ATTORNEY OF MY CHOICE SHOULD I ELECT TO DO SO. I FULLY UNDERSTAND ALL OF THE RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS, PROMISES AND AGREEMENTS. IN PARTICULAR, I UNDERSTAND THAT I AM GIVING UP CERTAIN LEGAL RIGHTS UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, MY RIGHT TO FILE A LAWSUIT IN COURT WITH RESPECT TO ANY CLAIM ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT.”

Stowers was back in the news back in 2020 when she revealed that both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute lied about her and called the police on her because a cheating scandal between Stowers and their friend, Jax Taylor. It resulted in both Doute and Schroeder getting fired from Vanderpump Rules. Since, both Taylor and Doute have returned to the franchise as they are both now featured on The Valley.

Faith Stowers Also Came for Lala Kent

Image via Bravo

In Touch also obtained documents prior to the case being moved to arbitration. It was revealed that Stowers spoke about a number of alleged accounts that happened to her while filming. She claimed one of her cast mates put a knife to her and later in the documents revealed that it was Lala Kent. Stowers claims that Kent was threatening that she would "cut a bitch" while doing so.

The document read, “[Lala] and [Faith] were in SUR’s dining room arguing over [Faith’s] disclosure of something [Lala] believed was said in confidence. [Lala] became severely agitated, losing all self-control and hurling barbs at [Faith]. [Faith] and [Lala] retreated to a backroom, with [Lala] still screaming. With the cameras rolling, [LaLa] grabbed a knife from a nearby counter and began brandishing it at [Faith], holding it to her neck and threatening to ‘cut a bitch.’ [Faith] looked into [Lala’s] eyes while [Lala] was wielding the knife and could see that [Lala] was deadly serious and had completely lost control, and, consequently, that she [Faith] was in actual danger.” You can see Stowers on older episodes of Vanderpump Rules.