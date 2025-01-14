In a series of explosive new claims, former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers has accused Lisa Vanderpump of silencing her about alleged racist abuse and brought to light a violent knife incident from the set, which allegedly involves Lala Kent.

As per court documents filed on January 9, 2025, as per My News LA, Faith says that she was pressured into silence about abusive treatment — both verbal and physical — during her time on the reality series. This news comes after months ago, Faith filed a defamation lawsuit against Bravo, its parent company NBCUniversal, and the show’s production firm, Evolution Media. The new filing implicates Lisa Vanderpump directly and claims that the Vanderpump Rules matriarch allegedly told Faith to keep quiet if she wanted to keep her job.

But that’s not where it ends — there’s apparently an incident involving fellow cast member Lala Kent who Faith says once held a knife to her neck. In the court documents, Faith recounts how a fired co-star — likely Stassi Schroeder or Kristen Doute — referred to her hair using a racial slur on a loudspeaker. While neither Schroeder, nor Doute, is mentioned by name, they were dismissed from the show in 2020 after being accused of racist actions toward Faith. This whole “toxic environment,” according to Faith, included Lisa allegedly warning her that if she couldn’t “get along” with Lala, she would be terminated.

Faith Stowers Claims That Her Experience Was Downplayed

Faith further asserts that Bill Langworthy, the executive producer of Vanderpump Rules, attempted to downplay her reported experience. In Faith’s recounting, Lala placed a knife against her neck in a dispute during season four, but Langworthy allegedly cautioned that exposing this story would lead to “severe career ramifications.” Faith also stated in her paperwork that despite all this behavior, she had to hold her tongue and expressed her sentiments in the following words:

“Out of concern for my job security, I held my tongue and refrained from reporting the incident to law enforcement or disclosing it to the media.”

However, moving forward, Faith’s contract was ultimately not renewed and she received no compensation despite being a “central part of the plot.” She also reveals she had signed multiple agreements with Bravo, NBC, and Evolution Media without legal counsel, lacking both the means to negotiate and clarity on what she was signing.

The lawsuit also details how, in the wake of the George Floyd protests and public outcry over systemic racism, Bravo and Evolution faced criticism for their handling of Faith’s complaints. Her filing notes that while several cast members were terminated for racist behavior, “they never reached out to Stowers herself.”

Most recently, Bravo and Evolution Media requested that Judge Thomas D. Long move Faith’s claims into arbitration, seeking to avoid a jury trial. Faith’s attorneys, however, are vehemently opposing the motion, arguing that fundamental issues, such as alleged racism, silencing tactics, and cast safety, deserve a full airing in court.

