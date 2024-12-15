After James Kennedy's domestic violence arrest, his exes have responded to the situation. The former star of Vanderpump Rules was arrested at his home in Burbank, which he shares with girlfriend Ally Lewber. Police were reportedly called to the scene after they received a call about Kennedy fighting with a woman and a witness believed they saw Kennedy grabbing the woman. As of this moment, there are no reports of markings on the victim. But with the news came Kennedy's exes talking about his past and their own history with him. The reality star dated both Kristen Doute and Rachel Leviss during their time on Vanderpump Rules.

In a statement to TMZ, Leviss' lawyers Mark Geragos and Bryan Freedman released a statement about the situation. They claimed it was not surprising given Leviss' own history with Kennedy and what she alleged happened between them in her own lawsuit with Kennedy. “This news is, unfortunately, not surprising,” Geragos and Freedom told the publication. “Rachel’s lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr. Kennedy’s long history of erratic, violent behavior and substance abuse.” They went on to say that Kennedy's "troubling behavior all along" was something that NBC and Evolution knew about and allowed to happen.

Kennedy's first Vanderpump Rules ex, Doute, shared the news on her social media account and wrote "Finally" in the post. Doute and Kennedy were both verbally aggressive with each other while dating on the show and their relationship was one of the most toxic situations to date. It started as revenge against Tom Sandoval and led to Kennedy and Sandoval fighting for years, even after Doute and Kennedy broke up and before Sandoval had an affair on Ariana Madix with Leviss. Doute claimed Kennedy was violent towards her in the past.

Rachel Leviss Has Addressed James Kennedy's Violent Nature in the Past

Leviss did an iHeartRadio podcast interview with Bethenny Frankel back in 2023 where she talked about Kennedy's past. Leviss claims that she has seen him be violent after Doute's claims were, in Leviss opinion, silenced by the network putting Doute on The Valley. “I’ve seen him be a violent person so I have no doubt that what she’s saying is true. I hope that one day it will come to light and there will be justice,” Leviss said. “Kristen was just starting to talk about her tumultuous relationship with James and what happened behind closed doors. Then all of a sudden she’s presented with this spinoff. I believe [it] is a way to silence her — to keep that under wraps — so that the longevity of Vanderpump Rules can continue.”

